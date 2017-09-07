Chiefs CB Marcus Peters Has Never Kneeled, But Has Raised Fist Before National Anthem

If you haven’t heard, the national anthem has become a big deal at NFL games. It was emphasized again the week before the season, when broadcast networks agreed they would not cut away from games during the anthem.

The Kansas City Chiefs released a statement regarding the anthem protests last year, citing the importance of being “respectful of everyone’s opinions.”

Here’s the full statement, released at kickoff of Week One last season:

The team linked arms to show solidarity, but Marcus Peters, who was at the end of the chain, raised his fist during the anthem.

After the game, Peters told reporters that the gesture was to show support and solidarty for Colin Kaepernick.

“I’m 100 percent behind him,” he told Arrowheadpride.com last season. “I feel that what was going on in law enforcement, it does need to change. It does need to change for all, equal opportunities for everybody, not just us as black Americans. I feel that over the past year it’s been displayed what’s been going on across America and over across the world. Just on my piece, I don’t think nothing’s being done about it.”

During the 2017 preseason, Peters made waves without any type of gesture. He simply rode a stationery bike during the anthem before the Chiefs exhibition game against the Seahawks. Peters was overshadowed at the time by Michael Bennett and Justin Britt on the opposite sideline, but people were still made aware of Peters decision.

Peters is entering his third season in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. He was named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons, and earned first team All-Pro honors in 2016.