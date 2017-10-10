France vs. Belarus Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Qualifying

Following a massive 1-0 victory at Bulgaria on Saturday, France are on the brink of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup. The only thing that stands between Les Bleus and a trip to Russia next summer is a win at home against Belarus, who have tallied just five points through nine matches and are 0-0-4 away from home during qualifying.

For viewers in the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream via a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV services:

UEFA Group A World Cup Qualifying Table

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts 1 France 6-2-1 +11 20 2 Sweden 6-1-2 +19 19 3 Netherlands 5-1-3 +7 16 4 Bulgaria 4-0-5 -5 12 5 Belarus 1-2-6 -14 5 6 Luxembourg 1-2-6 -18 5

It’s simple for France: Win, and they’re into the World Cup.

And that seems like a likely result considering that during this stage of qualifying, France has three victories in three matches at the Stade de France and has out-scored opponents 10-2 in those matches, while Belarus has been out-scored 10-1 away from home.

Assuming France gets it done, Sweden would advance to the second-round playoff unless Netherlands can somehow beat the Swedes by seven or more goals on Tuesday.