Patriots vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch SNF Without Cable

Sunday Night Football heads to Denver in Week 10, as the struggling Broncos, who have dropped four straight, host the New England Patriots, who are moving the exact opposite direction with four consecutive victories.

The Pats have won four straight, they’re coming off a bye and they’re favored by eight points against an ice-cold Broncos team. But Bill Belichick’s squad knows as well as anyone the difficulty of playing in Denver, especially in a prime-time game.

“We’ve always had some tough games out there,” Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia said. “That’s a tough place to play — just the environment and atmosphere. They have a great fan base that really gets behind the team and those guys play well at home against us. That’s the difficult part.”

The Patriots proved last year they can win in Denver with an impressive 16-3 victory, but this year’s defense isn’t nearly as intimidating. Though they’ve played much better in terms of scoring defense during their current four-game win streak, they still rank last in the NFL in yards per play allowed (6.6), last in yards per pass attempt allowed (8.3) and 31st in Football Outsiders’ pass defense efficiency rankings.

Fortunately for New England, this is a matchup of weakness vs weakness. The Broncos offense has tallied three times as many turnovers (13) as touchdowns (4) during their current losing streak, and things didn’t look any better last week with Brock Osweiler at the helm, as he averaged 5.5 yards per pass, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times in the blowout loss against Philadelphia. Even against an inconsistent Patriots defense, there’s no real reason to believe Denver’s offense will suddenly start moving the ball efficiently.

As such, the Broncos will need a near perfect effort from their defense. It’s certainly possible considering they rank sixth in Football Outsiders’ defensive rankings, but it’s less likely against an explosive Patriots offense that has had two weeks to gameplan for the matchup.

Put it all together and the Patriots should ultimately leave with the victory, but with Denver boasting a 3-1 home record on the year and sure to be fired up in a must-win game, it would be a mistake to fully write off the Broncos.