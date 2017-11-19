Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Eagles are road favorites against the Cowboys in a massive NFC East showdown. According to OddsShark, the Eagles are favored by 5.5 points, and the over-under is set at 47 points.

As the week has gone on, the line has moved increasingly towards the Eagles in the Sunday Night Football matchup. Philadelphia was favored by three points earlier in the week.

In their first week without Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys struggled as the Falcons came away with a 27-7 victory over Dallas. The Cowboys woes had a lot more to do with poor play from the offensive line as the Cowboys were missing Tyron Smith, who is listed as questionable for tonight’s matchup against the Eagles. If Smith cannot go tonight, it will be interesting to see how the team performs as the Cowboys are also without linebacker Sean Lee.

Let’s take a look at how the two teams match up in a Sunday Night Football matchup with both NFC East and playoff implications.

By the Numbers

The OddsShark computer likes the Eagles chances of continuing their win streak. The computer projects a 26.2-20.4 Eagles victory. The computer is taking the Eagles to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Philadelphia has won seven straight games heading into tonight’s matchup. The Eagles are 8-1 straight up, and have been almost as good in Vegas going 7-2 against the spread. Six of the Eagles nine games have hit the over on the point total.

Dallas has gone 5-4 both straight up and against the spread. Five of the Cowboys games have gone over the point total, while four of the game have hit the under.

The Eagles have the second ranked offense as Philadelphia averages 31.4 points per game, while Dallas ranks No. 8 with 25.9 points a game. Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league throwing for 2,262 yards, 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while completing 60.5 percent of his passes this season. Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,994 yards, 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes. Prescott has also rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns.

Philadelphia also has a top 10 defense as the unit is only giving up 19.9 points a game. Dallas ranks No. 17 allowing 22.8 points per game.

Aside from their win over the Chiefs, the Cowboys have lost to the best teams on their schedule. The Cowboys lost against the Broncos, Rams, Packers and Falcons. The Eagles are on a win streak, but have not had the most difficult schedule. Philadelphia’s most notable wins came against the Panthers and Redskins.

Prediction

With the amount of injuries combined with the absence of Elliott, the Cowboys face their toughest test of the season tonight. While we expect a close contest, the Eagles offense poses a lot of mismatches for a Cowboys defense that has struggled. Philadelphia’s defense also will look to take advantage of a banged-up Cowboys offensive line. Look for Dallas to keep it close at home in a shootout, but the Eagles to extend their win streak to eight games.

Heavy’s Pick: Eagles 30 Cowboys 27. Cowboys Cover +5.5 Spread. Over on the Point Total.