No, There’s No Chance Carson Wentz Could Return For The Super Bowl

Getty

Yes, Carson Wentz had successful ACL surgery in December. No, he will not be ready for Super Bowl 52.

But that doesn’t mean he isn’t helping the Eagles. Wentz is at the Eagles facility every morning, helping the quarterbacks watch film and prepare. He works with them until the afternoon, when the quarterbacks install their weekly scheme and Wentz heads to rehab for his knee.

Speaking of his knee, there are talks that Wentz may have experienced more than just ACL damage. According to ProFootballDoc, the fact that Wentz is still in a large brace that restricts motion is a sign of additional damage. While most ACL patients would ideally be walking without crutches two weeks after surgery pending swelling, Wentz was on crutches last week for his team’s win over Atlanta.

It’s not really a big deal, as Wentz will have the entire offseason to recover. It’s really about when he can return to full mobility, when Wentz is most dangerous. Wentz averaged 4.9 rushing attempts per game before going down. He also injured himself on a fearless touchdown dive, so expect less of that going forward as well.

When it comes to mobile quarterbacks, ACL surgeries are not a guarantee for a full recovery. In 2006, Donovan McNabb had 50 rushing attempts in 14 games before tearing his ACL late in the season. While he was able to recover, and even lead the Eagles to the playoffs in 2008, his rushing numbers declined post-surgery.

Bottom line is that Wentz was a fearless runner before the injury, and he’ll likely be more conservative in the future. And although Wentz will be ready for opening day, he’ll be way behind schedule on offseason reps and getting back into game shape.

Wentz has told the Eagles that he is “feeling great” and confident that he’ll be back well ahead of Week One.

Meanwhile, the Eagles continue their quest for their first Super Bowl in franchise history. When backup QB Nick Foles comes to the sideline, the first person he talks to is usually Wentz. Foles has been an effective game manager for the Eagles, throwing seven touchdowns and only one interception in his only three meaningful starts.

Backups collide on Sunday when Foles and Case Keenum face off for the NFC title. Keenum started the season as the third option in Minnesota, but replaced Sam Bradford midseason. Teddy Bridgewater is ready to return for Minnesota, but Keenum has been playing well enough to hold onto his spot in the offense.