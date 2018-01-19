How to Watch CBS Live Stream Online Without Cable in 2018

CBS

If you’ve cut the cable cord and are trying to decide what channels you want to keep around, CBS has to be near the top of that list. Whether it’s NFL football for the sports fans, “Big Bang Theory” for the comedy TV fans, “The Price is Right” for the kids staying home sick from school, The Grammys for anyone, or any other number of programming, CBS has something for everyone. And fortunately, the magic of the internet means it’s easy for you to watch a live stream of CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device.

There are three such options for doing this: Amazon Prime, CBS All-Access or Fubo TV. They all cost a monthly fee but also all come with free trials, allowing you to find out what service fits your CBS-watching needs best. Here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know:

How to Sign Up: If you already have Amazon Prime, you can go to this page to sign up for the CBS All-Access channel, which allows you to watch CBS live and CBS on-demand content. It comes with a free three-day trial and costs $9.99 per month after that. If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can go to this page to sign up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel. Prime comes with a free 30-day trial and costs $10.99 per month after that.

How to Watch: Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS All-Access channel, you can watch on your computer byheading to the CBS channel on the Amazon prime website and scrolling down to the “Watch Live” row. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the the Amazon Video app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android tablets and phones, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

How to Sign Up: Head to the CBS All-Access website and select “Try It FREE.” After creating an account, select the subscription type you want (“Limited Commercials” is $5.99 per month and “Commercial Free” is $9.99 per month). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the CBS website, then select “Live TV” at the top of the page, then “CBS (Local Station).” If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the CBS app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPhones and iPads, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

How to Sign Up: Head to the Fubo TV webiste and select “Start Your Free Trial.” After creating an account, select the Fubo Premier channel package, which includes access to live CBS (select markets) and 70-plus other channels. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, return to the Fubo TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device (NFL games can only be watched on your phone via the NFL mobile app), you can do so via the Fubo TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, AndroidTV, Android phones and tablets, and iPhones and iPads. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.