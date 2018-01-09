Donald Trump to Attend College Football Championship Amidst Protests

Getty

Donald Trump is expected to attend the College Football Playoff title game prompting planned protests throughout downtown Atlanta. According to ESPN, the NAACP requested fans attending the game to wear white.

The term snowflake is often used by Trump supporters as an insult to those who criticize the president.

“We’re going to make a snowflake turn into a mighty blizzard inside of Mercedes-Benz stadium when Mr. Trump comes,” Gerald Griggs, Atlanta NAACP vice president told ESPN.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution’s Greg Bluestein reported Trump is expected arrive at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 7 p.m. Eastern. Here’s the full details on his arrival per the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

President Donald Trump is set to arrive in metro Atlanta on Monday about two hours before the Georgia-Alabama game. The president will fly with Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue from the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual meeting in Nashville and will arrive at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta at 6 p.m. He’ll take a motorcade from there to downtown Atlanta, with plans to arrive at the stadium shortly before 7 p.m.

Both fans and media were met with an extensive security screening process upon their arrival to the title game as a result of the president attending the game.

According to CNN, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was complementary of the two SEC teams (Georgia and Alabama) playing in the title game. “Two great teams from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country,” Sanders said in a press briefing (via CNN).

Trump has been critical of the NFL for allowing players to kneel during the national anthem. In college football, teams remain in the locker room during the anthem, so there will be no player protests during the anthem before the title game. Trump has been vocal in his disapproval of the NFL throughout the season, including in a late November tweet.

At least 24 players kneeling this weekend at NFL stadiums that are now having a very hard time filling up. The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!

Trump attending the College Football title game is a unique decision. It is not uncommon for the president to attend the Army-Navy contest, but Trump is the first sitting president to attend a college football championship game during the BCS or College Football Playoff era per SB Nation.

President Richard Nixon created quite a controversy in 1969 when he attended the Arkansas-Texas game. Nixon named Texas the national champions after their victory, despite Penn State going 11-0.

In a 1973 commencement address, Penn State coach Joe Paterno referenced Nixon’s championship declaration in a rather comical way.

“I’ve wondered how President Nixon could know so little about Watergate in 1973 and so much about college football in 1969,” Paterno said in the address (via The Morning Call).

Trump’s appearance will likely be free of any championship declaration, despite UCF declaring themselves national champions after capping an undefeated season off with a win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.