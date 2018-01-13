DraftKings NFL Advice: Lineup Tips For Saturday

Getty

It’s the final four-game slate of the NFL season, and DraftKings has a plethora of contests to celebrate. One new feature is the Showdown mode, which allows contestants to choose from any offensive players along with defensive players within a single game.

With two games each day, we’re also looking at a pair of two-game slates this weekend. There’s plenty of money to be made on all DFS sites, and this knowledge applies across all formats.

The Titans Pass Defense Has Struggled

The Kansas City Chiefs worked the Titans for the first half of football, making Alex Smith look like the same guy that earned early season MVP talk. Tennessee might have stiffened up in the second half, but the first 30 minutes was far more indicative of the team they have been this season. The Titans allowed over 400 passing yards four times this season, and have been especially vulnerable to tight ends. Late in the season the Titans gave up big games to Jack Doyle, Texans TE Stephen Anderson, and 115 combined yards to Niners ends Garrett Celek and George Kittle.

That could mean a big day for the Patriots, but in particular a big day for Rob Gronkowski. He’s one of the more expensive options on the DFS board, but Gronk finished the regular season as good as any tight end. Aside from the last game when the Patriots were keeping him safe, Gronk saw at least seven targets in his final two games. The Patriots are also getting Chris Hogan back into the lineup, freeing up even more space for Gronk in the middle.

Nelson Agholor is Nick Foles’ Guy

When a backup quarterback is forced to step up, it’s not uncommon that he prefers different receiving targets. It could be familiarity, or it could have to do with playing style.

Either way, Alshon Jeffrey has seen a loss in production since Carson Wentz was knocked out for the season. Those targets have gone to Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor, who combined for 48 targets to Jerfrey’s 17 under Foles. Agholor is the most intriguing option, having established himself as an explosive slot receiver this season. Agholor set career highs across the board, scoring eight touchdowns in just his third pro season.

Agholor also plays in the slot, where the Falcons proved vulnerable last week. Cooper Kupp was one of few bright spots for the Rams last week, racking up 69 yards and a score on eight grabs. Agholor is a great mid-range asset in a good matchup, and he belongs in at least one of your lineups this weekend.

Julio Jones is Hobbled/h2>

One of the most frustrating options of the fantasy season, Julio Jones was dominant last week in LA. He finished a hair shy of 100 yards and a score, but was also limping with an ankle injury throughout the game. Jones sat out two days of practice this week, but was cleared from the injury report and is starting this weekend.

I’m fine with Jones not being on the injury report, but I know how fast ankles can worsen in the course of the game. Julio is a big risk this week in a good matchup with Philadelphia, but I think I’d rather have his teammate Mohamed Sanu. He’s basically a lock to see a fair share of targets every week, and caught four passes for 75 yards last week to keep his basement stat line high. The Falcons can beat the Eagles through the air on Saturday, and an injured Jones could mean a huge day for Sanu.