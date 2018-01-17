How to Watch European Figure Skating Championships Live Stream in USA

Getty

Bradie Tennell, Nathan Chen and everyone set to represent USA at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics next month will get a glimpse of their European competition this weekend, as the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships get underway in Moscow.

Preview

The one to watch here will be Moscow native Evgenia Medvedeva. While the 18-year-old’s Olympic hopes still hang in the balance after Russia’s ban (she can compete as a neutral athlete but hasn’t committed to that), she’ll seek to become the first woman since France’s Surya Bonaly to win three European titles in a row. In fact, Medvedeva hasn’t been defeated since the 2015 Rostelecom Cup (she finished second behind compatriot Elena Radionova), but this is far from a sure thing as it will be her first competition since November due to a broken foot.

“Evgenia is training at full strength,” Russian figure skating chief Alexander Gorshkov said. “She is fully focused on her preparation for the European Championships and other forthcoming competitions. She has almost recovered from the injury. Taking into account her character and tenacity, we hope she will come back to the ice in excellent shape.”

On the men’s side, Spain’s Javier Fernandez aims for his sixth consecutive European title, which would put him in exclusive company with Karl Schafer as the only men to accomplish the feat. The Olympics are still obviously the more important goal, as Fernandez is looking for redemption after just missing the podium in Sochi in 2014, but this will still serve as an important litmus test for the Spaniard.

His biggest competition in Moscow is likely to be Mikhail Kolyada. The 2018 Russian champ is the only man in this competition who has beaten Fernandez, as he took gold at the 2017 Cup on China, while Fernandez fell to a disappointing seventh. But since that competition, Fernandez has captured a pair of golds–that includes the 2018 Spanish Championships, where he finished with a season-high total score of 288.30, which bests Kolyada’s high mark of 281.16–to set up a compelling individual matchup.