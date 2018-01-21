Rob Gronkowski Takes Huge Hit Against Jaguars

Getty

Rob Gronkowski showed concussion-like symptoms after taking a hard hit from Jaguars safety Barry Church.

It’s been a slow start for the Patriots, who trailed the Jaguars 14-10 at the half. The Jaguars opened with an open TD pass to Mercedes Lewis, and Leonard Fournette rushed for a TD in the second quarter to increase the lead.

Rob Gronkowski was listed as questionable to return at the start of the second half. At the start of the fourth quarter, it was announced that he would miss the remainder of the game.

#Patriots injury update: Rob Gronkowski (head) is questionable to return. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2018

Gronkowski finished the half with just one target for 21 yards.

After taking the hit, Gronkowski lingered on the ground. He slowly made his way to the sideline, and did not return for the final plays of the half.

The helmet to helmet hit on Gronk who went to the locker room pic.twitter.com/J9Ce0jKqjM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2018

When u draw a 15-yard personal foul but also knock Rob Gronkowski out for the game pic.twitter.com/aFV65ChyQA — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 21, 2018

Rob Gronkowski got rocked and he's getting up slowly. He's going to have to get checked out. Trainers are walking with him. #Patriots can't afford to lose him, but he's out for now. — Raul Martinez NBC10 Boston (@RaulNBCBoston) January 21, 2018

Gronkowski is healthy in the postseason, a rarity during his career. He’s dealt with back and knee problems throughout his career, and missed the entire playoffs last season.

The hit is reminiscient of the Chiefs-Titans game earlier this season, when Travis Kelce exited the game late in the second quarter. He did not return in the second half, and the Chiefs fell apart without his presence.

Gronkowski was named first team All-Pro this season, catching 69 passes for eight touchdowns.

Gronkowski and his participation in concussion protocol will certainly draw much scrutiny. Just two weeks ago, the Carolina Panthers were criticized after a big hit on Cam Newton, who did not exit the game.

The Jaguars are taking on the Patriots in just their second AFC Championship appearance in franchise history. It’s a seventh straight AFC title game for New England, who are looking to win consecutive Super Bowls for the second time in franchise history.