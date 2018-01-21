The Vikings Have Never Won a Super Bowl, But Have Played in 4

Getty

The Minnesota Vikings are one of 13 teams looking for their first Super Bowl win. The Vikings have had more success than most teams on that list as Minnesota has four Super Bowl appearances.

According to Sports Illustrated, their last Super Bowl appearance came over 40 years ago in 1977 (Super Bowl XI). The Vikings also made the Super Bowl in 1974 (Super Bowl VIII), 1975 (Super Bowl IX) and 1970 (Super Bowl IV). All four of Minnesota’s Super Bowl appearances came in the 1970’s.

It looked as though the Vikings were headed to the 2010 Super Bowl, as Brett Favre was engineering a potential game-winning drive against the Saints late in the fourth quarter. Favre threw a costly interception that sent the game into overtime as the Saints came away with the victory. In 2018, the Vikings got a bit of revenge as a last second heave from Case Keenum turned into an unlikely Stefon Diggs touchdown to send Minnesota to the NFC Championship.

The 1976 Vikings went 11-2-1 in the regular season and picked up playoff wins over the Redskins and Rams to advance to the Super Bowl. The Raiders came away with a 32-14 victory in Super Bowl XI. Oakland jumped out to a 16-0 lead at the half, and Minnesota was never able to recover. Legendary Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton threw for 205 yards, two interceptions and a touchdown pass in a losing effort.

A 12-5 Vikings team faced the Steelers in Super Bowl IX. Minnesota was held scoreless the first three quarters in a defensive battle as Pittsburgh won 16-6. Tarkenton failed to throw a touchdown pass, but threw three interceptions along with just 102 passing yards.

The Vikings had another scoreless first half in Super Bowl VII as the Dolphins defeated the Vikings 24-7. Tarkenton threw for 182 yards, an interception and no touchdowns. No Vikings running back managed to rush for more than 32 yards.

In another slow Minnesota start, Kansas City jumped out to a 16-0 lead at halftime of Super Bowl IV as the Vikings scored their lone touchdown in the third quarter. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl 23-7. Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp threw for 183 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns.

Bud Grant coached the Vikings to all four Super Bowls. Grant spoke with Sports Illustrated on what it was like to go to four Super Bowls without winning a Lombardi Trophy.

We got paid. We won. We came back, and we won again and again. But you have to remember one thing: Football is entertainment; it’s not life or death. Once the game is over, you’re already talking about next year and the draft. It’s just entertainment. It’s like going to a play: When it’s over, you walk out the door and it’s over. There are no residuals to it. You’ve got to start all over again. If winning or losing is going to define your life, you’re on a rough road.

The Vikings are looking to become the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl on their home field. U.S. Bank Stadium, which the Vikings opened in 2016, will be the home of Super Bowl LII.

Here’s some footage of Grant and the great 1970’s Vikings teams.

