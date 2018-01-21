The Jacksonville Jaguars Look to Play in Their First Super Bowl

Getty

Not only have the Jacksonville Jaguars never won a Super Bowl, the Jaguars have never even played in the big game. According to Sports Illustrated, the Jaguars join the Lions, Browns and Texans as the only four teams to not have a Super Bowl appearance. A win against the Patriots in the 2018 NFC Championship game would punch their Super Bowl ticket for the first time in franchise history. Jacksonville’s 2017 playoff appearance marked their first postseason appearance since 2007.

Jacksonville does have two other AFC Championship appearances in 1996 and 1999. Tom Coughlin coached Jacksonville in both of these games, and Coughlin is back with the Jaguars as the team’s executive vice president. Back in 2010, ESPN named the 1999 squad the best Jaguars team ever. Jacksonville went an impressive 14-2 in the regular season, with their only two losses coming against the Titans. Tennessee defeated Jacksonville a third time in the AFC Championship.

Quarterback Mark Brunell, receiver Jimmy Smith and running back Fred Taylor were three of the key offensive players on this Jaguars team. On the defensive side, linebacker Kevin Hardy, defensive end Tony Brackens and safety Donovin Darius led a pretty stout unit.

ESPN provided an overview of their impressive run.

…The 1999 club lost three games all season, all to the Tennessee Titans, with the third in the AFC Championship Game in Jacksonville. Their ace running back was Taylor, who missed six regular-season games because of injury. He returned to turn in two 100-yard rushing games in the postseason. Jacksonville had seven Pro Bowlers that season. After earning a bye with its 14-2 regular season, it waltzed to a 62-7 win over Miami in its first playoff game. James Stewart, who started seven games with Taylor hurt, scored 13 rushing touchdowns and Jimmy Smith pulled in 116 balls for 1,636 yards — both still franchise records.

The Jaguars also made the conference title game as a fifth seed in just their second NFL season in 1996. In the Wild Card round, Jacksonville upset a Buffalo team that had made multiple Super Bowls. The Jaguars then went on the road to upset the top-seeded Broncos. Jacksonville’s magical run ended against the Patriots in the AFC Championship. Brunell and Smith were joined by wide receiver Keenan McCardell and running back Natrone Means for the 1996 run.

It is not a coincidence that the Jaguars resurgence came after bringing Coughlin back on board. Jaguars owner Shahid Kahn spoke with The New York Times about the franchise bringing back Coughlin.

“It couldn’t be someone random, but someone who had the passion and had the Jaguars blood that went through their veins,” Khan told The New York Times. “Tom Coughlin was the ideal candidate, and he was available and he was looking for a position.”

The 2017-18 Jaguars are one game away from the Super Bowl thanks to a stout defense and strong rushing attack. Sacksonville, the nickname for the Jaguars defense, ranked No. 2 in the league allowing just 16.8 points per game during the regular season. The Jaguars selected running back Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, allowing the Jaguars offense to be have a much more balanced attack.

Here's some highlights of the 1996 and 1999 Jaguars teams.




