Bills vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

It’s been a decade since either the Buffalo Bills or Jacksonville Jaguars have won a playoff game, but that changes on Sunday afternoon, as the pair of beleaguered franchises meet at EverBank Field for an AFC wild-card matchup.

Preview

The Jaguars defense, which ranks first in the NFL in yards per play allowed (4.6), first in Football Outsiders’ efficiency ratings and second in sack percentage, has been out of this world. However, this game always comes down to quarterback play, and their level of playoff success is still likely to largely hinge on Blake Bortles.

While Bortles has improved significantly on last year’s disastrous campaign, he still remains fairly unpredictable. But fortunately for the Jaguars in this particular matchup, they’ll be at home, where Bortles has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 267.9 yards per game, 7.65 yards per attempt and a 15-to-5 TD:INT ratio, helping the Jags to a 6-2 record. Conversely, he has completed just 55.6 percent of his throws on the road, averaging 193.0 yards per game and 6.35 yards per attempt with a 6-to-8 TD:INT ratio.

Moreover, as noted by Pro Football Focus’ Pat Thorman, Buffalo’s lack of pressure should further help Bortles and the Jags offense:

Blake Bortles has a 94.3 passer rating from a clean pocket and a 64.5 rating when pressured. Bills generate league-worst 29% pressure rate. — Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) January 4, 2018

On the other side of the ball, LeSean McCoy’s ankle injury looms large. He has been a massive part of Buffalo’s offense, and if he can’t go, plodding back Mike Tolbert is the backup. That essentially means the Bills would have to lean on an inconsistent Tyrod Taylor to try to pick apart arguably the league’s best secondary, which could ultimately spell disaster.

The Jaguars are nine-point favorites, and the game is being given a minuscule over/under of 39 points. If Jacksonville wins, it’ll set up a road matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team the Jags beat by 21 earlier in the year. If the Bills pull off the upset, they’ll head to New England to face the division rival Patriots.