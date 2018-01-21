Julian Edelman Injury Update: Will He Play in the Super Bowl?

Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman broke the hearts of millions of fans when he suffered a leg injury in the first quarter of a preseason game back in August. The Patriots were playing the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium when Edelman went down, causing just about everyone’s heart to sink into the pits of their stomachs.

Edelman left the game and was evaluated by team doctors before undergoing an MRI and confirming what most people had already suspected: he had torn the ACL in his right knee. He underwent surgery in late September and has been recovering ever since. If you’ve tuned into his Instagram Live in recent weeks, you’ve probably seen a couple of videos from his physical therapy sessions. You’ve probably also seen that he’s getting around pretty well these days — but could he be well enough to make a return to the field this post-season?

Back in December, Edelman chatted with ESPN’s Adam Schefter to discuss whether or not he’d be back in time for a possible Super Bowl run. He didn’t give Schefter a definitive answer, but there does seem to be a bit of hope lingering in his response.

“I don’t even want to get it out there. You really can’t put a timetable on these types of things,” Edelman told Schefter. “A) People heal differently. B) You put a time out there, a day, and if you don’t get it past that day, then it’s like ‘Oh, well whose fault is it? Is it the athlete’s fault? Is it the training camp’s fault? Is it the doctor’s fault?’ C) You get it early, and you come back, but maybe you get hurt. Then it’s like ‘Oh, well maybe he shouldn’t have been going.’ I’m putting all my time and energy in trying to make this thing heal as fast as it possibly can, and as best as it possibly can,” Edelman added.

Edelman went on to say that he’s at the stadium everyday. Although he isn’t practicing with his team, he tries to keep up with what’s happening. And while Patriots fans would love to see him make his return this postseason — especially if the Patriots end up making it to the Super Bowl, Edelman is completely focused on the healing process and is being as patient as he can be.

“The main thing is you got to listen to your body because you push it, you beat it up. You got to get it acclimated to doing certain things, but then you know you got to have your rest and your recovery time. That’s a huge crucial part of it. And sometimes, I’m the type of guy that tries to float around that line a little too closely,” he told Schefter.

If the Patriots do make it to the Super Bowl and Edelman is able to make a return to the field, fans expect amazing things will happen. In Super Bowl LI, Edelman made an incredible catch that helped his team overcome a 21-3 deficit and beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28. You can relive that moment in the video below.