Cassandra Anderson; Kevin Durant’s Rumored New Girlfriend

Facebook/Cassandra Anderson

The new woman in Kevin Durant’s life is no Instagram model, in fact she’s a manager in Warren Buffet’s billion dollar empire. The Golden State Warriors’ power forward has appeared in multiple posts on Cassandra Anderson’s Snapchat profile in late January 2018. Anderson works as a realtor for Berkshire Hathaway in Pleasanton, California, just outside of the Oakland/San Francisco bay area where Durant has seasonal work.

On her Instagram page, Anderson says, “Love the life you live. Live the life you love.” She’s a native of Bakersfield, California, and lived for a while in the affluent Brentwood neighborhood of California, according to her Facebook page.

Anderson Is Good Friends With Doc Rivers’ Daughter

Posts on Anderson’s Twitter page, where she goes by Kiss_Dababy, she’s shown to be good friends with Doc Rivers’ daughter, Callie. The pair played together on the University of Florida’s volleyball team where Anderson was studying tourism and recreation. Anderson’s volleyball shows that she was among the school’s most decorated players and was on the SEC academic honor roll. Prior to her college playing days, Anderson was ranked in the top 50 high school prospects in the country by PrepVolleyball.com.

In May 2007, Bakersfield.com published a story with Anderson’s high school coach calling her “the most dominating player in town.” The story covered Anderson’s commitment to the University of Florida following a visit to the school. Anderson told the website, “I loved it. It was a combination of things: the players, the coaches, all the success they’ve had. The campus was perfect, and it’s a college town, so everyone supports all the teams.” The piece mentions that Anderson was pursued by the University of Southern California, the University of Las Vegas and Washington State. Her high school coach, Tom Clarke, said, “She’s progressed phenomenally as a cerebral volleyball player as well as an athletic volleyball player. Her athleticism continues to increase; she thinks the game, her reaction time and the way she sees things have really improved.

Durant Had Most Recently Been Linked to Former Bachelorette Star Rachel Lindsay

In June 2017, US Weekly reported that Kevin Durant had dated former Bachelorette contestant Rachel Lindsay. Lindsay addressed the rumors in an interview in January 2018 with the Bachelor Party podcast. The reality star said, “I’ll put it like this: I know Kevin. We went to college together at the same time.” Lindsay went on to say that the pair “hung out” together but that ” the way the media played it out, I think they said we were still serious and we were almost engaged. No.” She added, “I wasn’t getting engaged but we’ve known each other. We’ve hung out together.” When Lindsay was in attendance at Game 5 of the NBA Finals in 2017, US Magazine used the headline, “Rachel Lindsay Watches Ex-Kevin Durant.”