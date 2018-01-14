Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream: How to Watch in the US

Getty

Looking to continue their historic season, Manchester City get one of their toughest tests on Sunday when they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

With Philippe Coutinho on his way to Barcelona, the health of Mo Salah becomes crucial for Liverpool. Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, the Premier League’s No. 2 scorer, who missed last week’s win over Burnely and the mid-week FA Cup match against Everton, should be good to go for this one.

“If nothing happens in this moment, Mo is back,” Klopp said. “He is training completely normal. That is of course very important for us.”

Of course, even with Salah back adding to Liverpool’s dangerous attack, this is still an obviously difficult matchup. When these teams met at the Etihad back in September, Man City walked away with a 5-0 nothing victory, although many, such as Klopp, will point out that match completely changed after Sadio Mane’s red card.

“We were really good in the game. Slightly better side, slightly better chances, open game – both teams not fantastically defending but both on the front foot,” Klopp said. “Nice game and then we had a red card. That obviously changed the game and maybe for Man City the season.”

The final score-line in this one should be much closer, though don’t be surprised if the final tally approaches five goals once again. Manchester City and Liverpool are the top-two scoring teams in the EPL, with 64 and 50 goals respectively, and if they confidently push forward like they usually do, this has a chance to be a thrilling affair. And though City continues to run away, there are big Top-4 implications for Liverpool, only adding to the intrigue of this one.