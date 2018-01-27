Matthysse vs Kiram Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online Without Cable

Getty

The vacant WBA world welterweight title will be on the line Saturday night, as Lucas Matthysse and Tewa Kiram meet for a showdown inside the Forum in Inglewood, California.

Preview

This is a world title fight, sure, but it’s also intriguing because you have one guy in Matthysse, who is certainly well known in the boxing world, and you have another guy in Kiram, who has limited footage of his fights available. Matthysse’s last 10 fights have all been in the United States, while Kiram has fought exclusively in Thailand and will be participating in his first professional bout inside the US.

Still, Matthysse has done his research.

“We’ve got some tape. We know [Kiram’s] big and he knows how to work the distance, but we’ve done a great camp here,” said the 35-year-old Argentinian. “I’ve done all these sacrifices for my family, all the people who mean so much to me, and that’s why I’m going to get the title.”

With losses to Danny Garcia (September 2013) and Viktor Postol (October 2015) in his previous two world title fights, this will be Matthysse’s third shot at a belt. This one will be a little different, though, as he made the move up to welterweight following the loss to Postol. He won his debut fight at 147 pounds with a fifth-round TKO of Emmanuel Taylor last May and will enter this fight with confidence.

“You learn from your mistakes. I learned I might’ve trained too hard for the Postol fight. I was a little too tired. You learn every time you fail. Now, I feel the best moment of my career has not arrived yet. On [Saturday], it will arrive.”

Kiram, who is ranked as the No. 1 WBA challenger at 147 pounds, stands at 38-0-0 with 28 knockouts, though it’s difficult to decipher to legitimacy of that record because he has yet anyone near the quality of Matthysse. Still, though, he has shown compelling talent, and if Matthysse takes him for granted, it could mean trouble for The Machine.

In the co-main event, Jorge Linares, who has won 12 fights in a row and defended his WBA lightweight title twice in 2017, will put his belt on the line against Mercito Gesta, who is 31-1-2.