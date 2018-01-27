NHL All-Star Game 2018: Schedule, Events & Roster

Getty

The biggest names in hockey are set to take the ice in this year’s annual All-Star weekend. So what happens when? And how can you watch? And who is even playing this year? Don’t worry, all the info you could possibly want is right here.

Let’s start with the basics.

The 2018 NHL All-Star weekend will be held in Tampa Bay at the Amalie Arena and the hometown team is well represented on this year’s roster. Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Andrei Vasilevskiy, and Victor Hedman all earned nods earlier this month, while coach Jon Cooper will also be on hand, coaching the Atlantic Division team in Sunday’s 3-on-3 tournament.

Our four will join Coop behind the bench in representing the Atlantic Division at #NHLAllStar. ⭐️ Full rosters: https://t.co/KX726QhioX — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) January 10, 2018

All in all the league-leading Lightning boast the most All-Stars this season, but the weekend is not lacking for talent. Let’s break it down, shall we?

Atlantic Division

Head coach: Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay

Captain: Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

Forwards

Aleksander Barkov, Florida

Jack Eichel, Buffalo

Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay

Brad Marchand, Boston

Auston Matthews, Toronto

Defense

Mike Green, Detroit

Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay ** injured, replaced by Brayden Point

Erik Karlsson, Ottawa

Goalies

Carey Price, Montreal

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay

Metropolitan Division

Head coach: Barry Trotz, Washington

Captain: Alex Ovechkin, Washington

Forwards

Josh Bailey, New York Islanders

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh

Claude Girou, Philadelphia

Taylor Hall, New Jersey ** injured, replaced by Brian Boyle

John Tavares, New York Islanders

Defense

Noah Hanifin, Carolina

Seth Johns, Columbus

Kris Letang, Pittsburgh

Goalies

Braden Holtby, Washington

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Central Division

Head coach: Peter Laviolette, Nashville

Captain: P.K. Subban, Nashville

Forwards

Patrick Kane, Chicago

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis

Tyler Seguin, Dallas

Eric Staal, Minnesota

Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg

Defense

John Klingberg, Dallas

Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg

Pekka Rinne, Nashville

Pacific Division

Head coach: Gerard Gallant, Las Vegas

Captain: Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Forwards

Brock Boeser, Vancouver

Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary

Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles

James Neal, Las Vegas

Rickard Rakell, Anaheim

Defense

Brent Burns, San Jose

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona

Goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury, Las Vegas

Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles ** injured, replaced by Mike Smith, Calgary

The weekend schedule gets underway at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday night with the ever-entertaining skills competition. The event will be broadcast on NBCSN in the United States as well as Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. The competition includes six events: hardest shot, fastest skater, accuracy shooting, puck control relay, passing challenge and save streak.

In the past, the skills competition was broken down by division, but this year things are a little different. It’s all about the individual player this time around and there’s a bit more incentive to win – the top player in each event will receive $25,000. Not bad for a weekend in Florida.

The game itself, once again, will be a 3-on-3 tournament with two divisions playing 20-minute semifinals and the winners squaring off in another game. The two teams will play for a $1 million prize in the final and any tie games will be decided by a shootout.

The NHL All-Star game will be broadcast on NBC in the United States plus CBC, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada. Puck drop is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST.

So, grab a sit, make sure you’ve got the remote in reach and get ready to cheer on your favorite All-Stars because we’re at the halfway point of the season and things are only going to get more exciting from here on out.