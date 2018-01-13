Nick & Tori Foles: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Nick Foles may be wearing the same Philadelphia Eagles uniform he wore in 2012 when he entered the league, but a lot has changed since Nick was a rookie. The Eagles traded Foles to the Rams in 2015, but Nick spent just one season with the Rams before signing with the Chiefs.

Nick’s wife, Tori Foles, has been with him through the ups and downs of his NFL career. The couple is back in Philadelphia where it all started, and could not be happier.

“There’s no other place I’d rather be,” Nick told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “That’s why I came back here [Philadelphia]. That was a big reason why my wife and I sat down and the opportunity came up to come back here and be in this environment. Obviously, it was for a different role when I came here, but I’m ready to step up and help this team win.”

The couple met as student-athletes at Arizona, but things could have turned out differently had Nick kept his original commitment to Arizona State. Now, the happily married couple have a newborn daughter, and Nick is the starting quarterback for the Eagles playoff push.

1. Nick & Tori Met as Athletes at the University of Arizona

The couple share a love for athletics as the two met as student-athletes while attending Arizona. Not only does Tori know what it is like to be an athlete thanks to her volleyball days at Arizona, she was already familiar with the NFL life given her brother, Evan Moore, spent five seasons as an NFL tight end. Evan played for the Browns, Seahawks and Eagles.

Nick spoke to NJ.com after the two got married in 2014 about the benefits of being married to a former athlete.

“I have a wife now,” Foles told NJ.com. “So as I am sure you guys know that are married, I’m around her a lot…She’s an athlete as well, so she knows how it goes. She pushes to make me better.”

According to the Press of Atlantic City, Nick and Tori waited until after college to start dating. Nick admitted he was attracted to Tori from the first time he saw her on campus, but the two were just friends during college.

“She was the first person I actually ever saw at the University of Arizona,” Nick told the Press of Atlantic City. “I was going to my [football] physical. I remember walking down the stairs and thinking, ‘Wow, this might be the most gorgeous person I’ve ever seen.’ But when you’re at the University of Arizona, everybody’s always talking about the women there.”

Both Nick and Tori know what it is like to be outnumbered by siblings. Tori was surrounded by two older brothers, Ryan and Evan. Nick has two sisters, Katie and Lacey.

2. Tori Was Diagnosed With Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) in 2013 & Later Received a Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Life took a turn in 2013 when Tori was unexpectedly diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) while she was living in Portland working for Nike. She would later be diagnosed with Lyme Disease, but has tried to use her illness as a way to encourage others who are undergoing hardships. Tori wrote a blog post for The Increase Women describing her experience.

My life was altered in 2013 when I was diagnosed with an unexpected illness. A year after working at Nike Inc. and living an active lifestyle in Portland, OR, everything changed. I suddenly became ill and had no idea why. I was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Eventually, this would lead to an underlying diagnosis of Lyme Disease. For me, this illness has been a journey of faith, hope, and trust in the process that God has set out for me. Through my writing and my blog, I hope to be able to give some perspective on how to view difficult situations and help inspire people to find purpose in what they are going through. Most of all, I hope to lead people closer to the source of my hope and strength, Jesus Christ.

Tori started a blog, Healing As We Go, after her diagnosis, but the site is no longer active.

3. Tori Was a Volleyball Player at Arizona & Worked at Nike in the Digital Marketing Department

During her time at Arizona, Tori was a setter on the volleyball team. Tori played in 18 matches during the 2011 season, and recorded 25 assists and four digs against a No. 10 ranked Hawaii team. From there, Tori began a career at Nike where she specialized in digital marketing.

In an interview with The Strong Movement, Tori explained her active lifestyle started at a young age.

I grew up dancing around the clock! It was competitive dance that had me very busy all the time so being active was not a question. Once I hit high school, I decided to stop dance and try for volleyball. From there, I ended up attending the University of Arizona on a volleyball scholarship and played for four years. After graduation, I went to work at Nike doing digital marketing for Nike.com. At Nike, the culture is obviously VERY active and all about living healthy. I started to get into running and loved it. It was my new thing to be competitive at with myself.

4. The Couple Welcomed Their First Child, Lily James Foles, Into the World on June 16, 2017

During the summer of 2017, Tori gave birth to their first child, Lily James Foles. Nick explained to the Daily Times that the birth of his daughter far exceeds anything that has happened on the football field.

“The most amazing moment of my life was when Lily was born,” Foles told the Daily Times. “I’m just getting pictures every day and throughout the day I’ll check my phone and see the updates. It’s the greatest thing in the world. I can’t explain it. Being a father is the coolest thing in the world.”

Later in the season, Nick admitted that being a father has given him a new perspective and has helped him as a quarterback.

“Having a child, that’s huge,” Foles explained to NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I get to go home and hug my daughter. That’s the greatest thing in the world…The wisdom and going in and playing, it almost just makes everything more simple. It clears your brain because you just go out there and play and let it rip. I’ve always been a gunslinger, just let it rip. That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to play loose, count on the guys, lead this team.”

5. Nick & Tori Donated $250,000 to Arizona for the Construction of a New Academic Center for Athletes

Tori and Nick may have left Tuscon, but the former student-athletes remain involved with their alma mater. In 2016, the couple donated $250,000 to the University of Arizona for the construction of the C.A.T.S. Academic Center, a building that houses tutoring rooms, computer labs and additional space for athletes to use to study.

Nick explained the thought process behind the donation in a university press release.