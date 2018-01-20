How to Order UFC 220 Without Cable or a TV

Getty

So, you want to order the UFC 220 PPV but don’t have a cable provider or TV to do it through? No worries, that wonderful thing called the internet makes everything easier, including watching Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir and all of the UFC 220 main card.

Even without cable or a TV, you can order the fights through either Sling TV or UFC TV, then you can watch them on your computer, phone or other streaming device such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, etc. Here’s a complete rundown of everything you need to know:

How to Order: If you already have Sling TV, make sure you’re signed in, then head here to purchase UFC 220. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here (it doesn’t matter what channel package you choose), then you can go to this page to purchase UFC 220.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.

How to Order: To order the fights through UFC TV, you can head to this page and select “Purchase Pay-Per-View”. After selecting what package you want (you can just purchase UFC 220, or you can purchase UFC 220 plus six months of Fight Pass), you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the fights on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s. You can find the full list of compatible devices here.

In the main event, Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. The 35-year-old has turned into an unstoppable force in the division, winning five straight fights overall, four straight via first-round stoppage and four straight with an award bonus (three Performance of the Nights and one Fight of the Night).

Things are about to get decidedly more difficult for Miocic, though, as the man on the other side of the Octagon is a man who may just have been carved out of a side of a mountain. “The Predator” is 6-0 with six stoppages since entering UFC in 2015, and like Micocic, none of his last four fights have made it past the first round. Ngannou, who is being dubbed “The Most Exciting Talent in MMA” and “The Unicorn of the UFC“, seems destined to become the sport’s next giant–both literally and figuratively–star.

“Yes, it is inevitable,” he said. “And Stipe, he knows that, too. He knows that I’m the champ. I’m pretty sure that right now he’s really scared about what’s going to happen.”

No matter which way it goes, this one may not last past 180 seconds, but that’s part of what makes it a must-watch fight.

And because two is more than one, the UFC’s first PPV card of 218 will feature another title fight, as light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier returns to the Octagon for the first time since his loss (later turned to a no contest) to Jon Jones to take on 28-year-old Volkan Oezdemir, whose last two wins haven’t lasted longer than 42 seconds.

For as exciting as Volkan has been, the oddsmakers are favoring the champ pretty significantly. Nevertheless, it should still be a plenty entertaining co-main event.