Spence Jr. vs Peterson Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

IBF World Welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (22-0-0, 19 KO’s) makes his first title defense on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, as he takes on Lamont Peterson.

In the United States, the main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Showtime, with Spence Jr. vs Peterson serving as the main event. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Showtime online, on your phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s fight at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch Showtime live through Amazon Channels. The Showtime channel costs just $8.99 per month. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app

Sling TV: Showtime is a $10 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages, which cost $20 or $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Showtime.com: Showtime’s standalone streaming service allows you to watch Showtime for $10.99 per month. You can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Showtime Anytime app

Fight Card

Bantamweight: Dylan Price vs Nestor Ramos

Welterweight: Keyshawn Williams vs Denis Okoth

Super Featherweight: Desmond Jarmon vs Charles Clark

Middleweight: Mathew Gonzalez vs Alexander Serna

Super Lightweight: Richardson Hitchins vs Preston Wilson

Welterweight: Ivan Golub vs Fidel Monterrosa Munoz

Middleweight: Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Dashon Johnson

Super Lightweight: Anthony Peterson vs Luis Eduardo Florez

Heavyweight: Adam Kownacki vs Iago Kiladze

Light Heavyweight: Marcus Browne vs Francy Ntetu

Lightweight: Robert Easter Jr. vs Javier Fortuna

Welterweight: Errol Spence Jr. vs Lamont Peterson

Preview

With 22 wins in 22 professional fights, Spence Jr. continues to prove himself as one of the best boxers in the game. While he has had a number of impressive performances over the last couple of years, the most recent was the best of the bunch: An 11-round knockout of Kell Brook–on Brook’s home turf in Sheffield, England, mind you–to win the IBF welterweight title.

In December, ESPN slotted Spence at No. 6 in their pound-for-pound rankings, and if he continues to plow his way through the division, it’s only a matter of time before the burgeoning superstar gets a true big fight. That would likely come against Keith Thurman, the WBA super champion who sits at 28-0-0 with 22 knockouts.

Before dreaming up that potential superfight, though, Spence must get through Peterson, who isn’t too concerned despite being a sizable underdog.

”I’m not worrying about it,” Peterson said. At the end of the day we’re two men and two boxers, we’re fighting at the top level and we’re both coming in there to try and win the fight.”

Peterson’s recent run of fights has brought forth a mixed bag of results, as he sits at 4-2 in his last six. But he is still a very capable opponent has proven he can hang with top-tier boxers, fighting the likes of Felix Diaz, Danny Garcia, Lucas Matthysse, Amir Khan and Victor Ortiz.

It would ultimately be surprising if Spence didn’t walk away a winner, but this should still serve as an entertaining fight nonetheless.