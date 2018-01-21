WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Makes Game-Winning Deflection

WATCH: Stephon Gilmore Makes Game-Winning Deflection

By
Updated Jan 21, 2018 at 6:18pm

Published
stephon gilmore Getty

Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots deflects a pass intended for Dede Westbrook of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game.

Stephon Gilmore made an amazing lunging deflection to knock the ball away from Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook to help send the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. You can watch the play below:

The spectacular play game on 4th and 14, and allowed the Patriots to take over on downs. The offense sealed the victory with a Dion Lewis run, giving New England a 24-20 AFC Championship win. Gilmore and the Patriots defense were tasked with stopping the Jaguars after Danny Amendola made a magnificent go-ahead touchdown catch on the previous drive.

Gilmore, 27, signed a five-year $65 million contract with the Patriots before the 2017 season. He previously spent five seasons in Buffalo after being drafted with the 10th pick in 2012 by the Bills.

Read More From Heavy

Helen Marrone, Doug Marrone’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook