UFC 220 Live Stream: How to Watch Prelims Without Cable

Getty

Before Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir and the entire UFC 220 main card, there are a six preliminary fights on tap for Saturday night at the TD Garden in Boston: Islam Makhachev vs Gleison Tibau and Enrique Barzola vs Matt Bessette on the UFC Fight Pass card, and Dan Ige vs Julio Arce, Dustin Ortiz vs Alexandre Pantoja, Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Sabah Homasi and Kyle Bochniak vs Brandon Davis on the FS1 card.

The first prelim card, which starts at 7 p.m. ET, can be watched online via UFC Fight Pass, which offers a free 7-day trial.

The second card, which starts at 8 p.m. ET, will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch FS1 online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They all cost a monthly fee but come with a free trial, allowing you to watch tonight’s action at no cost:

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is $19.99 per month for the first two months and $39.99 per month after that. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: Fox Sports 1 is included in all four channel packages, ranging from $35 to $70 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package for $25 per month. It comes with a free 7-day trial, and you can watch on your computer via your browser, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Preview

With just one win in three UFC fights–and a controversial win at that–Kyle Bochniak desperately needs a victory on Saturday night. He’ll face Brandon Davis, who sits at 8-2 in his MMA career and recently defeated Austin Arnett via unanimous decision in his first UFC showing.

“It’s a great matchup,” Bochniak said. “We’re both hungry, we’re both strikers and we like to throw down. I think the fans are going to get what they want. This is the type of fight I like to be in. I think stylistically it’s good for me, I can show my athleticism and some things I’ve been working on. Putting everything together and just let it fly.”

Preceding that fight will be a rematch between Abdul Razak Alhassan and Sabah Homasi. Alhassan won after a controversial early stoppage in December to move his MMA record to 8-1, while the defeat pushed Homasi to 0-2 since entering the UFC in 2016. Alhassan has just one career fight that has gone the distance, and Homasi’s last 10 bouts have been stopped early, so you can surely expect fireworks in this welterweight rematch.

Also on the FS1 prelims, Alexandre Pantoja (18-2) vs Dustin Ortiz (17-7) is intriguing battle between a pair of ranked flyweights, while Dan Ige (8-1) vs Julio Arce (13-2) has some of the narrowest odds on the card.

On the Fight Pass card, CES MMA featherweight champion Matt Bessette (22-7) makes his UFC debut against Enrique Barzola (14-3-1), while UFC veteran Gleison Tibau (41-11), a former staple of the lightweight division, returns to the Octagon to battle intriguing up-and-comer Islam Makhachev (14-1).

Put it all together, and it should be an entertaining slate of fights leading up to UFC’s first PPV of the calendar year.