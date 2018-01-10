WWE RAW 25th Anniversary Preview: Confirmed Appearances & Matches

January 11, 1993 – the very first episode of WWE Raw aired and emanated from the Grand Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

Ever since then, the Monday night TV staple has provided wrestling fans with memorable matches and unforgettable moments. In 2018, WWE has seen fit to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the show by putting on a special celebratory episode. On January 22, WWE Raw will air live from the Barclays Center on the USA Network. And as expected, fans can look forward to a more exciting edition of Raw’s three- hour spectacle. Legends from years past and current Superstars will be on hand to make this episode of Raw one of the best ever.

Before Raw’s 25th anniversary special airs, make sure you’re up to speed on who’s scheduled to appear and which matches you can look forward to.

Confirmed Appearances

– Eric Bischoff

– John Cena

– WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

– Nikki & Brie Bella aka “The Bella Twins”

– The Undertaker

– “Good Ol’ JR” Jim Ross

– Jerry “The King” Lawler

– Kevin Nash aka “Diesel”

– Scott Hall aka “Razor Ramon”

– “Nature Boy” Ric Flair

– John “Bradshaw” Layfield & Ron Simmons aka “Farooq” aka “APA”

– Bubba Ray & D-Von aka “The Dudley Boyz”

– “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

– “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels

– Triple H

– “Road Dogg” Jesse James & “Badd Ass” Billy Gunn aka The New Age Outlaws

– Sean Waltman aka “X-Pac”

– “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

– Teddy Long

– The Godfather

– Brother Love

– The Boogeyman

– Sgt. Slaughter

– John Laurinaitis

Scheduled Matches

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. The Miz

Special WWE Raw 25th Anniversary Videos