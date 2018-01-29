WWE Royal Rumble 2018: Reactions & Review

Here’s my final thoughts on WWE Raw and SmackDown Live’s Royal Rumble 2018!

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Mojo Rawley (Open Challenge for the WWE United States Championship)

Reactions: So we didn’t get Dolph Ziggler or someone somewhat surprising (like the return of Mike Kanellis). All we got was…Mojo. Welp, there you have it folks! Seems like the only surprises you’ll get during the Royal Rumble are the ones that take place during the actual match itself. This was your average SD Live TV bout. Roode retained and gave the crowd something to cheer extra hard for during the Kickoff Show, at least.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

Reactions: This tag team rematch was pretty much what it would have been if an extra 2-3 minutes got tacked onto their Raw 25 meeting. The action presented here was passable at best. It’s just good to see The Revival healthy again and getting that PPV spotlight (even though it’s during Kickoff Show hours). I guess we’re getting that tiebreaker between these teams on Raw real soon.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars

Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, and Drew Gulak (6-Man Tag Team Match)

Reactions: This was par for the course when it comes to your average 205 Live 6-Man Tag. Wasn’t terrible, wasn’t great…it was just passable. The crowd’s adoration for Gulak’s Powerpoint antics was surprising, plus him and Jack’s squabble over that whole “No Fly Zone” rule was cute. And anytime Metalik gets to strut his stuff, it’s a good time. This was just about what you’d expect, though.

Rating: 2 out of 5 Stars