Andrew Luck Injury Update: Status Uncertain But Improving

Getty

Andrew Luck needs to get his shoulder healthy enough to throw a football. After that, we can talk about bearing the weight of a franchise.

After Josh McDaniels elected to pass on the Colts’ vacant head coach position and remain in New England, there is talk about the decision being linked to the long-term health of Andrew Luck. It’s obvious there are still questions about the health of the franchise QB.

FWIW: On Sunday, ESPN's @mortreport reported there still are doctors who have concerns about Andrew Luck's shoulder and whether he could wind up needing additional surgery. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2018

Between the Mortensen report and McDaniels leaving, extra emphasis has been placed on Luck’s shoulder heading into 2018. The decision for additional surgery depends on Luck’s trip to Europe, where he is expected to undergo Regenokine treatment.

That trip was at the end of 2017, shortly after Luck had been placed on season-ending injured reserve without ever playing a snap. Luck first injured the shoulder in 2015. After playing through the injury with a series of pain injections, Luck opted to have surgery to repair a torn labrum in January 2017. His last game was January 1st, 2017, in a 24-20 win over the Jaguars.

The good news is that Luck is closer than ever to throwing. IndyStar confirmed that Luck will soon be heading to the 3DQB training facility in Huntington Beach, California. The clinic, headed by throwing experts Adam Dedeaux and Tom House, have a previous client list that includes Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, and other NFL quarterbacks.

The facility has nothing to do with health, and everything to do with throwing mechanics and mental focus. So for Luck at least, physical health isn’t a concern on this trip. In December, the last time Luck spoke with the media, it sounded like he was excited to get back on track.

“The pain has significantly gone down and that’s why I’m so optimistic,” he told media.

The biggest concerns with Luck will be when he resumes full-contact activity. There’s no relief in learning he’s without pain- that’s why you would have surgery in January of 2017. The fact that in December of that year you would still be talking about pain is a significant concern. Colts quarterbacks were sacked 56 times last season, more than any team in football. It’s exciting that Luck is able to throw again, but 56 sacks on a surgically-repaired labrum are a major concern for 2018.

Without Luck, the Colts were one of the worst offenses in football. After finishing eitgth in points scored with Luck in 2016, the Colts were 30th last season.

Since Luck’s surgery. the Colts have flipped their entire staff. Ryan Grigson was replaced by Chris Ballard as general manager last year, and Chuck Pagano, who joined the Colts before drafting Luck, was fired in late December.

At around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Colts tweeted this now-deleted image insinuating that the Colts had hired Josh McDaniels. Less than nine hours after that announcement, and after the Colts scheduled a press conference for Wednesday, they released this statement: