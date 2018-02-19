Whitney Dillon, Austin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Austin Dillon kicked off the 2018 NASCAR season with a thrilling win in the Daytona 500. After the race, Austin broke news by saying his wife, Whitney Dillon, predicted the exact outcome of the race. Fans may want to check with Whitney before filling out their next fantasy lineup.

Austin only led one lap in the Daytona 500, but it was the one that earned him a trip to Victory Lane. Austin and Whitney got married just a couple months before the 2018 season started, and it appears the couple is off to a great start. Austin is Richard Childress’ grandson, and Austin did his grandfather a favor by returning the No. 3 car to the Winner’s Circle on the 20th anniversary of Dale Earnhardt Sr. doing the same thing.

Richard took the No. 3 car out of retirement, and Austin is doing big things with the iconic car. Dillon spoke with ESPN about the pressures that come with driving the No. 3 ride.

“My grandfather has done everything for me and everybody knows it,” Austin told ESPN. “There’s a lot of pressure on me to perform because I’ve had a little bit of everything. But I like that pressure, the same with the No. 3, there’s a lot of pressure behind it, but I’m willing to take it and go with it.”

Learn more about Austin and his wife, Whitney.

1. Whitney Is a Former Tennessee Titans Cheerleader

Whitney graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where she was a cheerleader and captain her senior year. After graduating, Whitney was named one of the Tennessee Titans cheerleaders, an honor that she had worked hard to achieve. Whitney spoke with TheChattanoogan.com after she was named an NFL cheerleader.

“This is real special for me as I am one of seven new cheerleaders on the team for 2012 and as far as I know, the first Titans cheerleader from Chattanooga,” Whitney told TheChattanoogan.com. “This is serious business being a Titans cheerleaders as we represent a big-time NFL team. Any slip ups in any way and we are gone. No questions asked. This a big responsibility, but also a huge opportunity for me. The squad includes ladies who have college degrees, master’s degrees and one even has her PhD.”

2. The Couple Got Married Before the Start of the 2018 NASCAR Season

According to NASCAR.com, Austin and Whitney got married in December 9, 2017 at the Childress Vineyards in Lexington, North Carolina. The vineyards are owned by Austin’s grandfather, Richard, who also owns the race team that Austin is one of the drivers for.

The wedding came over a year after the couple got engaged during a trip to the Bahamas in August 2016.

Whitney described their wedding in detail on her blog, TheBFFblog.com. Whitney discussed her 15-pound bouquet, flower wall, and the rare North Carolina snow making for a white wedding.

God smiled on December 9, 2017. He blessed that day with every desire of mine and Austin’s heart. Literally, everything we wanted came to pass. It doesn’t snow much in North Carolina and I can’t believe we had a winter wonderland for our big day! Austin originally wanted to get married in Montana for the snow so I was thrilled when he got the one thing he wanted most for our magical day.

3. Austin’s Wife Predicted His 2018 Daytona 500 Victory on the Morning of the Race

After winning the 2018 Daytona 500, Austin spoke with Fox about a pre-race prediction he received from Whitney that turned out to be accurate.

“Whitney, before the race started, she talked to me, and we were praying. She said, ‘This one isn’t going to be pretty. I don’t feel like you’re gonna lead much of it, but we’re going to win it when it matters– last lap,’ Austin told Fox. “I was like, sure I’ll take it any way we can get it. She called me before the race, so gotta thank my wife for the shout out, right there.”

Twenty years, after standing in Victory Lane as a child watching Dale Sr. win the Daytona 500, Austin brought the No. 3 car back to the Winner’s Circle. Just like his wife predicted, Austin only led one of the 207 laps, but it was the one that mattered most.

4. Austin Wears a Black Diamond Studded Wedding Ring

Austin’s wedding ring lets everyone know he’s married from far away. According to USA Today, the ring is full of black diamonds, and it was picked out by his wife.

“I think my wife just likes bling, so she must want everybody to know I’m married,” Austin told USA Today. “You can see it from a long way away…At first, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot, but I’ve kind of gotten used to it now, and it is a little bit of my style. I’m kind of out there on a lot of things.”

Whitney graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga in 2012 with a Communications degree along with a minor in Marketing. She is originally from Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, and Whitney is blogging with her friend Mariel when she is not at the track.

5. Whitney Gave Austin a Basketball Shooting Gun as a Wedding Gift

Whitney spared no expense when it came to a wedding gift. According to Busted Coverage, Whitney purchased a basketball shooting machine, The Gun 6000, which runs about $7,000. Austin posted photos of his new toy on social media, which he stores in his “man barn”. It is a unique gift given the machine is mostly owned by basketball teams or training gyms.

Austin’s barn is where he keeps all his toys, and one of his favorite places to hang out. Austin has even started a new podcast with his jack man Paul Swan called “Barn Life”. The driver spoke with Kickin’ the Tires about the inspiration for the new show.