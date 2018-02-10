Kansas vs Baylor Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

No. 10 Kansas headlines CBS Sports’ Saturday afternoon college basketball slate for the second week in a row, this time traveling to Waco to take on an unranked but still dangerous Baylor squad.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: If you want a streaming package that includes multiple channels rather than just one, CBS (live in select markets) is one of 70-plus channels included in the “Fubo Premier” package from FuboTV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Preview

After last weekend’s upset loss at the hands of Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks bounced back with a 71-64 victory over TCU. It may not seem like a big deal considering the Horned Frogs are just 4-7 in the Big-12, but after giving up 84 points to the Cowboys, Bill Self’s team came through with a big-time defensive effort, holding TCU–who are sixth in the nation in offensive efficiency–to their lowest scoring output of the season.

Even without making a field goal in the final five minutes, they were able to hold on for the hard-earned victory.

“Coach said we needed a game like this,” Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham said after the game. “Just a grind-it-out. Had to play to every possession…playing how we should play every game.”

On Saturday, Kansas will need the offense to wake up, as they go from playing the conference’s most efficient offense to playing a Baylor team that is third in the Big-12 in defensive efficiency and first in effective field-goal percentage allowed. With seven-foot Jo Lual-Acuil roaming the paint, the Bears make it extremely difficult for teams to score on the interior.

The Jayhawks, who went cold from behind the arc against TCU (7-of-21), will need to be better in that regard against the Bears, who are just 186th in the country in defending the three-point ball. Svi Mykhaliuk, Malik Newman and Lagerald Vick, who average a total of 6.6 threes per game, went a combined 0-for-9 against TCU, so getting them to bounce back will be important for Kansas.

Ultimately, Kansas, who are 8-1 on road and neutral courts, are expected to leave Waco with a victory on Saturday, but the Bears shouldn’t be overlooked. They’ve proven they can play with anyone–they led Kansas by six with under three minutes to go before eventually losing by three in a January matchup–and they should turn this into a tight battle