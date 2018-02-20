Bayern vs Besiktas Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Looking to get off on the right foot in their quest to reach a seventh consecutive Champions League quarterfinal, Bayern Munich host Turkish squad Besiktas in the first leg of the Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match starts at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 2. If you don’t have cable or a cable log-in, you can watch the game live online by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Sling TV: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

FuboTV: Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are both included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch a live stream of FS2 on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: There are four main channel packages, while FS2 is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, plus you can get a free Amazon Fire TV if you prepay two months. Once signed up, you can watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

Since a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach back on November 25, Bayern have reeled off 13 consecutive wins. Ten of those came in the Bundesliga, where they have a commanding 19-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund, two of the wins came in the DFG-Pokal, where they advanced to the semifinals, and one came in the Champions League, where they took care of a very good PSG side, 3-1, back in December.

A treble is within reach for Jupp Heynckes squad, but that doesn’t mean they’re overlooking Besiktas.

“We know that we are really meeting a top European team who have convincingly won their group,” Bayern defender Mats Hummels said. “They have big names in the team. They also have, as we have seen on the videos, real quality in their game, tactical and individual.That’s why we should first deal only with the fact that we [must] beat Besiktas and get us a good starting position in the home game.”

Besiktas sit just fourth in the Turkish Super Lig, but they went 4-2-0 against Porto, RB Leipzig and Monaco to become the first Turkish side to win a Champions League group. Though Cenk Tosun, who tallied four goals and two assists in six Champions League appearances, is now riding the bench for Everton, Beskitas still has plenty of quality with the likes of Quaresma, Adriano and Anderson Talisca.

It’s still an uphill climb for Senol Gunes’ side, but if Besiktas can steal an away goal on Tuesday, that could make things very interesting heading back to Istanbul.