Bill Belichick Has Won Five Super Bowls as a Head Coach

The answer to how many Super Bowl rings Bill Belichick owns is a bit complicated. Like Tom Brady, Belichick has won five Super Bowls as head coach of the New England Patriots, coaching the team in all of the franchise’s championships. Belichick also won two Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator with the New York Giants. Belichick has a total of seven Super Bowl rings if you count the two titles he was part of as a coordinator.

Super Bowl LII marks Belichick’s 11th Super Bowl that he has been part of in some capacity. As the Boston Globe points out, this means Belichick has been part of 11 of the 52 Super Bowls. In a sport where most players and coaches are fortunate to get to one Super Bowl, Belichick has been part of more than 20 percent of sport’s most iconic game.

A photo of Belichick wearing 10 rings went viral during the Patriots ring ceremony creating a lot of confusion. As CBSSports.com explained, three of the rings Belichick was wearing were for winning AFC titles. Belichick has seven Super Bowl championship rings counting his two championships as a Giants coordinator.

The Giants franchise has played a role in adding to Belichick’s collection of Super Bowl rings as well as preventing him from padding his stats. Belichick won two Super Bowls with the Giants during his tenure as defensive coordinator under Bill Parcells. Eli Manning and the Giants are also the only team to defeat the Brady-Belichick combination in the Super Bowl. During both the 2007 and 2011 seasons, the Giants topped the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Belichick also lost in Super Bowl XXXI to the Packers as the Patriots assistant head coach. Overall, Belichick has a 70 percent success rate in Super Bowls heading into Super Bowl LII.

Belichick already owns the record for Super Bowl wins as a head coach with five, and has a chance to add to his lead. According to AL.com, former Steelers coach Chuck Noll is next in line with four. Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs both have three Super Bowl rings. Vince Lombardi’s legacy isn’t straight forward as some of his success came before the Super Bowl era. Lombardi technically has two Super Bowl victories, winning the first two Super Bowls. He also coached three teams (1961, 1962, 1965) who won titles prior to the existence of the Super Bowl. You know you have done something right when they name the trophy after you.

A win in the 2018 Super Bowl would give Belichick his second set of back-to-back titles. Part of the reason Belichick has been able to maintain success is his commitment not to dwell on past success, and desire to move on to the next challenge. After the Patriots 2017 Super Bowl victory, Belichick spoke with CNBC’s Suzy Welch about his leadership style.

“We’re onto 2017,” Belichick told CNBC. “No one cares about 2016 anymore. You can’t look back. We don’t talk about last year. We don’t talk about next week. We talk about today, and we talk about the next game. That’s all we can really control.”

This philosophy helped get the Patriots back to the Super Bowl during the 2017 season. Here’s a look at Belichick’s Super Bowl history.

Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl Victories

ROLE SUPER BOWL SEASON Giants Defensive Coordinator XXI 1986 Giants Defensive Coordinator XXV 1990 Patriots Head Coach XXXVI 2001 Patriots Head Coach XXXVIII 2003 Patriots Head Coach XXXIX 2004 Patriots Head Coach XLIX 2014 Patriots Head Coach LI 2016

Bill Belichick’s Super Bowl Losses