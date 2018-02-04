Briannon Lepman, Brandin Cooks’ Fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

Brandin Cooks of the New England Patriots is engaged to Briannon Lepman. Lepman was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on September 28, 1992.

She graduated from Oregon State, where she was a cheerleader and a sorority girl, in 2015. She met Cooks in college (he also attended Oregon State), and was by his side when he was picked 20th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. He was traded to New England on March 10, 2017, in exchange for a first and third-round picks in the 2017 draft; the Patriots also received the Saints’ 2017 fourth-round pick.

Lepman moved to Massachusetts with Cooks, and said “yes” to his marriage proposal on June 21, 2017.

Here is what you need to know:

1. She Is in Minnesota to Cheer on Cooks & the Patriots

Lepman left for Minnesota on Thursday, ready to cheer on her fiance and his team as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles. This is Lepman’s very first trip to a Super Bowl — and it’s Cooks’ first time playing in one.

Usually when she attends games, Lepman wears an outfit that reads, “Lady Archer.” Cooks earned the nickname “The Archer” because of the bow and arrow motion that he does after catching a touchdown.

“It has to do with the Bible,” he told Nola.com in 2015. He explained that the bow and arrow movement referenced a Bible verse “in which a boy named Ishmael used his archery skill to survive in the desert after he nearly died there without water,” according to the outlet.

You can see a picture of Lepman in a “Lady Archer” jacket below.

2. Cooks Proposed to Her in Hawaii in June 2017

Wide receiver Cooks might be known for creating big opportunities with his moves on the field, but he apparently makes pretty smooth moves off the field as well. Cooks popped the question to Lepman on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

“A couple weeks ago I got a call that someone incredibly successful wanted to hire Engaged on Maui to take his proposal photos. Do I have any football fans out there? How about any New England Patriots fans? If you haven’t heard this guy’s name yet, just wait a couple weeks until this season starts and with stats like his he’ll be a household name. I was excited to help plan and photograph the Maui helicopter proposal with Patriots Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks,” reads an August 2017 blog entry from Engaged on Maui.

As the post continues, Cooks reached out because he’d been on one of Air Maui’s tours previously. He brought Lepman along to Kaupo, a destination with lots of wide, open spaces and a great view of the East Maui volcano, Haleakala. Lepman was unaware that the photographer who’d accompanied the couple on the tour was actually there to photograph them. When the moment came, Cooks brought Lepman to the shoreline, dropped to one knee and popped the proverbial question.

“When he asked her to marry him Bri was absolutely blown away,” the post reads.

“I said yes to my forever best friend yesterday! Can’t wait for this next journey together and the fellowship we share! When you put God first the possibilities are endless! You truly out did yourself, I love you,” Lepman posted on Instagram after getting engaged.

3. She’s a Photographer & Has Called Cooks Her ‘Photography Muse’

Lepman is a skilled photographer and frequently shares her photos on Instagram and on her website, A Briutiful Life, which she started in late 2017.

She blogs regularly, keeping readers up-to-date on her life and what she’s up to. In addition to sharing her photography work, Lepman also shares her workouts (she loves boxing), recipes, and her beauty routines.

“With this Sundays football game (AFC Championships) getting closer, and the stress of playoffs getting more and more intense. I have taken up boxing as part of my workout, its an excellent way to relieve stress and its been toning up muscles I didn’t know I needed to tone. I came up with a circuit workout that you can do anywhere that pulls from boxing techniques to target similar muscles! Get ready to punch the stress away,” she wrote in a recent blog post.

In a recent Instagram post, Lepman wished Cooks a happy birthday and called him her “photography muse.”

“Daaaannggggg booo! You lookin good. HBD my love!!! Thanks for being my photography muse and keeping a smile on my face for the rest of my life! I hope your day is filled with as much love as you poor into others! So proud of you,” she captioned a picture of her main man.

4. She Is a Proud Aunt & Dog Mom

Lepman is absolutely in love with her two pups, Scout and Archer. She shares photos of her boys on her Instagram account regularly.

“I honestly did not know it was possible to love a dog so much. Happy 3rd birthday Scouty Boy! Been the best three years with my fur baby best [friend],” she captioned a pic of her golden retriever last February. Her pup, Archer, is a Goldendoodle (half golden retriever, half poodle).

In 2016, Cooks got Lepman a very special gift. He presented her with a painted portrait of her with Scout. She said it was her “favorite gift.”

“One year Brandin got me a personalized canvas painting drawn by an artist from a selfie that scout and I took together, And it is by far my favorite piece of decoration and gift to this day. Maybe because it was so thoughtful, but it also adds such an artsy individualist element to any room it is in, and also its a great conversation piece,” Lepman wrote on her blog.

Additionally, Lepman is a proud aunt to her niece, Isla, and her nephew, Lucas — her two sisters, Brooke and Brittany, were pregnant at the same time.

5. She Is a Huge ‘Harry Potter’ Fan

In September 2016, Lepman and Cooks snuck away to sunny Florida for some big kid fun. The couple visited Universal Studios, where they spent a good deal of time checking out The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

As you can see in the photo above, Lepman and Cooks picked up their very own wands (Cooks is holding the Elder Wand), and Lepman sipped on a Butterbeer. Her casual theme park look was complete with a black baseball cap that featured the Deathly Hallows symbol.

After Lepman’s niece and nephew were born, she purchased them matching Harry Potter-themed onesies. Their outfits read “Accio Auntie,” which would translate to “give me my auntie” in Muggle-speak.

“Oh, and if you understand Accio Auntie [you’re] on my level and I appreciate you,” Lepman captioned a photo of her newborn relatives in 2016. You can see the picture below.