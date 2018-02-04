Maddie Oberg, Carson Wentz’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram

Carson Wentz is dating Madison “Maddie” Oberg. It is believed that the two started dating sometime in 2017, as Oberg made her debut appearance on Wentz’s Instagram account in December, just after he had surgery on his ACL.

“Surgery [check]. The comeback officially begins now! The Lord truly blessed me with this beautiful young lady to walk by my side and support me through all of this,” Wentz captioned a photo of him and Oberg (above), taken from his hospital bed.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Wentz Will Not Be Playing in Super Bowl LII, But Is in Minneapolis & May Bring Oberg With Him to the Game

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback will not be playing in Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, because of his injury, but he will be on-hand to cheer on his teammates as they take on the New England Patriots. He is expected to return to his team next season.

Wentz has posted a few pictures on his Instagram account, showing that he is in Minneapolis with the rest of his team. Although he won’t be playing in Sunday’s big game, he is expected to be in attendance. It’s unknown if he will be watching from the field or in a box in the stands, but it’s possible that Oberg will be with him if it’s the latter.

Oberg hasn’t appeared in any of Wentz’s Instagram posts from Minneapolis this week.

2. She Studied Elementary Education at Missouri Southern State University

According to Fabwags, Oberg’s parents are Brian Oberg and Lisa Broughton. The 21-year-old has two sisters, Lauren, 27, and Alexis, 23.

The site goes on to report that Oberg studied elementary education at the Missouri Southern State University.

“The School of Education is comprised of three departments: Kinesiology, Psychology, and Teacher Education. The curricula and the delivery system for the programs in the School of Education are rooted in current research and best practice. Our students acquire an array of skills, experiences, knowledge, and theories that will benefit them throughout their careers,” the university’s website reads.

3. She Spent Christmas With Wentz

A couple of weeks after sharing the first pic with his new lady, Wentz posted about sharing a “new Christmas tradition.” The pictures he shared showed him and Maddie having some fun decorating Gingerbread cookies.

It appears as though Oberg spent the Christmas holiday with her boyfriend and his family. Although their relationship is relatively new, Oberg has met Wentz’s family and friends, as evidenced by the following photo, taken on Thanksgiving.

4. She & Wentz Went on a Mission Trip in May 2017

The internet was quick to put a couple of pieces together, thanks, in part, to social media. It appears as though Wentz and Oberg were both in Haiti last year on a mission trip. It is unclear if the two went together or if that’s how they met.

According to the New York Post, Oberg was an intern at Mission of Hope: Haiti.

Wentz traveled to Haiti in May 2017, along with his former teammate, Jordan Matthews, and some members from his church.

He spoke about his decision to go to Haiti last year.

“I believe in Mission of Hope’s initiative completely, and I feel that this sports complex will be an incredible way for the youth of Haiti to have more opportunities to enjoy sporting competition, to further their education, to have access to healthy meals, and to enjoy being around a Christian community to help further their faith,” Wentz said in a statement back in September.

5. Wentz Previously Dated Melissa Uhrich

Wentz was previously dating Melissa Uhrich. The two didn’t publicly announce their split, but fans caught on when Wentz deleted all of the photos of him and Uhrich from his Instagram page.

Wentz and Uhrich started dating in high school. After graduation, Urich and Wentz went to different colleges — Wentz attended North Dakota State while Melissa attended Concordia College — but they were only about a 10-minute drive from one another, making it relatively easy to make their relationship work.

After college, when Wentz was drafted by the NFL, Uhrich stuck by his side. Although she planned to move to Philly to be with her guy, Wentz previously told ESPN that the two would be living separately, until they got married.

“That’s really important to both of us, and to both our families,” Wentz explained.

However, the former couple’s time in Philly ended shorter than either of them anticipated. Fans noticed that something was awry when Wentz removed all of the photos of Uhrich from his Instagram account sometime last year.