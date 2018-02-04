Carson Wentz Injury Update: No Super Bowl For Eagles QB

Getty

In just his second career NFL season, Eagles QB Carson Wentz has led the Eagles to the Super Bowl. Sadly, if the Eagles win their first title, he’ll be a minor footnote in the history of the achievement.

Wentz was injured in December on a diving touchdown run against the Los Angeles Rams. Nick Foles, who played for the Rams in 2015, finished the game and has taken every snap since. At the time of his injury, the Eagles were favorites to win the Super Bowl, and Wentz was the favorite to win league MVP.

Wentz was diagnosed with an ACL tear after the game, and it was later revealed he had additional ligament damage as well. He had successful surgery on December 13th, setting the target return date 9-12 months from that day.

Being at the big game has to feel weird, and Wentz had the perfect word to describe his emotions.

“This is a little bittersweet,” he told reporters earlier this week.

“It’s definitely different, just knowing the extent of the injury and how long it’s going to take to get back,” Wentz continued. “But our team’s been rolling, and it’s been so cool to see everybody elevate their level of play week in and week out to get this far, and overcome all of the injuries that we’ve had. Three of our five captains are on injured reserve, but here we are. We’re in the Super Bowl.”

Wentz obviously can’t play in the Super Bowl, but he’s been heaping encouragement on backup Nick Foles. He’s been the go-to for Foles when he gets to the sideline, and has been involved in daily preparation in quarterback meetings.

On Sunday morning, Wentz tweeted his support for Foles:

My bro is gonna shine bright tonight! So excited to see him & this team go out and compete tonight. Been through it all this year as a team, & yet, here we are! WE ALL WE GOT. WE ALL WE NEED. God’s writing an unbelievable story and he’s getting all the glory! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/eYu9aBwgCL — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 4, 2018

Nick Foles is starting in the Super Bowl, and that’s pretty crazy considering the previous three years of his career. Foles went 8-2 as Eagles starter in 2013, throwing 27 touchdowns to just two interceptions. He continued his success the next season, before injuries ended his season early. The following season, Foles was traded to the Rams for Sam Bradford and draft picks. Foles was cut by the Rams in 2016, and signed with the Chiefs as a backup. After the team declined his option in March of 2017, Foles nearly considered quitting football before agreeing to a backup role with the Eagles.

When it comes to starting the 2018 season on time, Wentz is confident. Others, however, can only be optimistic. Wentz assured reporters he would be good for 2018 before the Super Bowl, but medical staff can only be optimistic. There’s no definite return date for a recovering ACL, and the additional damage, which required Wentz to keep his leg immobile longer than if he just had an ACL injury, could push back his return.