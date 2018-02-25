Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

After each coming away with draws against Spanish sides in the opening leg of their Champions League Round of 16 fixtures, Manchester United and Chelsea return to Premier League action for an important matchup on Sunday.

Preview

Catching Manchester City is pretty much out of the question at this point. With 11 matches remaining in the season, United trail the leaders by 16 points, while Chelsea are 19 back. This is nevertheless an important matchup for Top-4 purposes, as United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham are separated by just four points, while Arsenal are still within striking distance in sixth.

With this one taking place at Old Trafford, Jose Mourinho’s squad is tabbed as the +110 favorite. It’s no real surprise considering how they’ve fared at home this season, going 15-2-1 across all competition, out-scoring opponents 42-7.

That said, while Chelsea has struggled with bouts of inconsistency away from Stamford Bridge (losses to Crystal Palace, West Ham and Watford), they’ve also shown the ability to pull things together during the biggest moments. Antonio Conte’s squad is 2-3-1 against other Top-6 teams in the Premier League this season, including a road win against Tottenham and road draws against both Liverpool and Arsenal. They’re also fresh off a highly encouraging performance against Barcelona, mostly stifling the explosive Catalans in the 1-1 draw.

If United can win on Sunday, they’ll be six points clear of Chelsea and looking solid for a Top-4 spot. But if Chelsea can repeat their dominant performance from November and come away with three points, then the picture behind Manchester City is going to become even less clear.

Buckle up. This is going to be a good one.