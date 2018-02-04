Danny Amendola’s Salary, Contract Details

Getty

In April 2017, Field Yates of ESPN tweeted that New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola had “agreed to a reduced contract for 2017.” Although Amendola was scheduled to make $6 million in 2017, he ended up making a little more than $1.6 million, just a bit more than what he earned in 2016.

In 2017, he earned $1.25 million as base pay, a $100,000 signing bonus, and $25,000 for each game he played in, after the Patriots restructured his contract.

The deal ended up being a great move for the Patriots organization, as it freed up $4.75 million in cap space, according to ESPN.

In addition to that, Amendola proved himself to his team, coming in clutch during Super Bowl LI, and again this year during the AFC Championship game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ahead of Super Bowl LII, he has earned the title Danny “Playoff” Amendola. This, of course, makes things interesting now, as Amendola will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Before the 2017-2018 season started, SB Nation reported that Amendola agreed to take a pay cut in order to stay in New England. The site reported that Amendola was offered a “prove-it” deal to stay on the team’s roster.

Amendola signed a two-year, $8.1 million deal with the team in 2016. However, he was in danger of being cut after missing a few games due to an injury (he suffered a concussion), and not pulling his weight. The Patriots only guaranteed him $1.35 million, but decided to restructure his contract before touching the 2017 portion.

When Amendola joined the Patriots in 2013, he agreed to five-year, $28.4 million deal with $10 million guaranteed in 2014, according to the Boston Globe. Below is a breakdown of Amendola’s previous contracts and pay cuts.

In 2013, he earned a $2 million salary and a signing bonus of $6 million. He also received a $375,000 roster bonus for an annual income estimated at $8,375,000.

In 2014, Amendola was paid $3 million plus a $500,000 roster bonus.

In 2015, the team restructured his contact. Amendola agreed to a $1,250,000 salary with a $500,000 signing bonus and a $437,500 roster bonus.

In 2016, his contract paid him $1,250,000 for the year, with $100,000 signing bonus and $187,500 in the form of a roster bonus, brining his estimated earnings to $1,555,100.

In 2015, he spoke about his decision to agree to a less lucrative contract with the Patriots.

“Was that a decision I would have made five years ago? I don’t know. I can’t say that it would be. … I’m my own business, and I’m competing with everyone else on the team and competing with the organization for me to get paid. At the same time, I’m a good teammate. I want to be there for my teammates. I want to be part of something great. … When it came down to it, it was also about playing good football. I’ve been on a 1-15 team. I’ve been on teams that never made it to the playoffs. It wasn’t fun playing meaningless football. When you’re playing meaningful football at the end of the season, and every play and every route that you run counts, every ball you catch counts, and it’s either win or go home, what I found in the sense of coming here is that’s the most rewarding thing. I understand it’s a business. Money wasn’t really something I was counting in that situation. … I feel like I want to be part of something good. I want to play good football, and my family is here. Those were really the three things that helped me with the decision,” Amendola said at the time, according to ESPN.