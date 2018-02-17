Garcia vs Rios Live Stream: How to Watch Fight Online

Getty

Looking to rebound following a loss against Keith Thurman last March, former 140- and 147-pound world champion Danny Garcia returns to the ring on Saturday night to take on Brandon Rios.

Preview

Garcia’s last bout resulted in the first defeat of his career, though it’s not as if he was thoroughly out-classed. His 12-round battle against Keith Thurman was really close, as Garcia was ahead on one judge’s card but was ultimately dealt a split-decision loss.

Still, Garcia remains near the top of the welterweight class, and he’s a significant favorite against Rios, who is just 3-3 in his last six fights. But he’s still not overlooking his opponent.

“That’s not my mindset. I never have my mindset like it’s gonna be an easy fight,” Garcia said. “My mindset is I’m fighting the best Brandon Rios because I don’t ever wanna cheat myself. I wanna come in here, put 100 percent in the gym, work hard, run everyday, train hard, and that’s what brings the best out of Danny Garcia. I can’t really go off what other people say. I don’t pay attention to none of that. I know he’s training hard, you know [it’s an opportunity of a lifetime] for him. So I just gotta stay focused, I gotta — I’m locked in.”

While Garcis vs Rios is the main event on Saturday night, the undercard has a couple of really compelling fights. Yordenis Ugas takes on Ray Robinson with the winner potentially getting a shot at Errol Spence Jr., while the real headliner could very well be David Benavidez and Ronald Gavril clashing in a rematch of what was a Fight of the Year candidate in 2017.