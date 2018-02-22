Honda Classic 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

Following Bubba Watson’s victory at Riviera, the PGA Tour shifts to the other coast this week for The Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Rickie Fowler, who has three Top-11’s in four official events this season, is the defending champ, while Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Gary Woodland, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren and Tiger Woods headline the field.

Coverage of the Honda Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday) and CBS (Saturday, Sunday). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of one or both of these channels by signing up for a free trial of one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch both channels live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: Both Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch both channels live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Amazon Prime: An option for just watching the CBS coverage. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

PGA Tour Live: You can also watch early Thursday and Friday action before Golf Channel coverage begins via PGA Tour Live, which costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. You can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

Preview

Rickie Fowler is the oddsmakers’ favorite at +800, which is no surprise. The World No. 7 has made six straight cuts at PGA National, a streak that includes three Top-10’s and a dominant four-stroke win last year.

There’s a trio of golfers grouped together after Fowler on the odds list. Reigning FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas (+1000), who hasn’t finished outside the Top 25 since September, came in third here in 2016. Rory McIlroy (+1100) is riding a winless streak that now extends back to September of 2016, but he showed some signs of breaking out of his funk with a T20 at the Genesis Open last week, and he won here in 2012. Sergio Garcia (+1600), meanwhile, will be making his 2018 PGA Tour debut and first worldwide start since late January.

And, of course, plenty of eyes will be focused on Tiger Woods. After an encouraging T23 at the Farmers Insurance, he once again struggled with his driving accuracy (he hit 46.43 percent of fairways) and missed the cut at the Genesis last week. Even though he clearly has a ways to go, this will be his first time playing back-to-back tournaments since 2015, so his health is in a good place.