Rockets Roster & Starting Lineup After Joe Johnson Signing

The Houston Rockets were not active at the trade deadline, but have benefited from a number of veteran players receiving buyouts after the deadline. The Rockets are just a half-game back from the Warriors for the top record in the NBA, making Houston an attractive landing spot for players just becoming free agents. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Joe Johnson is the latest player who intends to sign with the Rockets after clearing waivers.

Johnson is the third post-buyout player to agree to terms with the Rockets this season. Wojnarowski reported Houston will waive Bobby Brown to make room for the swingman. Gerald Green and Brandan Wright also agreed to sign with the Rockets after receiving buyouts.

Here’s a look at the updated Rockets roster and projected starting lineup after the signings.

C: Clint Capela, Maybyner Nene, Tarik Black, Chinanu Onuaku, Zhou Qi

PF: Ryan Anderson, L. Mbah a Moute, Brandan Wright

SF: Trevor Ariza, Joe Johnson, P.J. Tucker, Troy Williams

SG: James Harden, Eric Gordon, Gerald Green, R.J. Hunter

PG: Chris Paul, Markel Brown

None of the three new additions are expected to crack the starting rotation, but all three players are likely to contribute off the bench at multiple positions. An interesting battle for playing time should develop between Johnson and P.J. Tucker. Johnson is far from the player who was the primary scorer during his early days in Phoenix and Atlanta.

Johnson averaged just 21.9 minutes per game this season for the Jazz scoring 7.3 points and grabbing 3.3 rebounds. Since 2012, Johnson’s scoring has progressively gone down every season. Johnson is shooting just 27 percent from the three-point line this season, but gives the Rockets one more player to throw at the Western contenders come playoff time. He should spend time at both shooting guard and small forward in Houston.

This time of year buyouts have become common practice in the NBA. Teams often reach deals with veteran players to accept a buyout which allows the team to save money on the player’s full contract. After the player and team agree to a dollar amount, the player accepts the buyout then becomes a free agent after he clears waivers.

Given the success the Rockets have already had, it is unlikely each player will play a major role on the team. Green signed with the Rockets just before the new calendar year. So far with the Rockets, he is averaging 13.9 points and 3.1 rebounds during 25 minutes a game. Prior to joining the Rockets, Wright did not play a major role on the Grizzlies. The big man averaged 13.6 minutes per game this season in Memphis. Wright was averaging 5 points and 3.4 rebounds before reaching a buyout agreement with the Grizzlies.

Johnson gives the Rockets another two-way player that could prove useful if Houston ends up facing Golden State in the playoffs. Johnson can still provide scoring off the bench, but is a good defender the Rockets can throw at a player like Klay Thompson this post-season. Rockets GM Daryl Morey admitted to the Houston Chronicle it would be difficult for the team to make a move prior to the deadline.

“It’s going to be hard to do anything,” Morey told the Houston Chronicle. “When our guys are healthy, we have lost [once]. Obviously, my job is my job. I’m pretty cognizant I have something special right now.”