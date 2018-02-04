Jennifer Belichick, Steve’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Jennifer Belichick is the wife of Steve Belichick, a safeties coach for the New England Patriots and the eldest son of legendary coach, Bill Belichick.

Jennifer gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Bill Belichick’s granddaughter. Steve Belichick is one of the three children that Bill Belichick had with his ex-wife and high school sweetheart, Debby. The other children are Brian Belichick and Amanda Belichick. All three of the Belichick children are coaches.

1. Jennifer Married Steve Belichick in Nantucket Wearing a Couture Gown

According to the Boston Herald, the couple married in 2017 at the Siasconset Union Chapel, with the former Jennifer Schmitt wearing a “couture original by Boston designer David Josef.”

You can see the couple’s registry here. She shared this quote with a wedding photo on Instagram: “The only continuity, in life as in love, is in growth, in fluidity, in freedom, in the sense that the dancers are free, barely touching as they pass, but partners in the same pattern.”

2. Jennifer Studied Occupational Therapy

According to her Facebook page, Jennifer Belichick studied Occupational therapy at Tufts University, went to Perry Hall High School, lives in Boston, Massachusetts, and is from Baltimore, Maryland. In 2016, she posted a graduation picture on Instagram and wrote, “I wouldn’t be here without this guy 👆🏼💕 But now he can call me Master 😂🎓💐🤓 #Graduation #Tufts2016.”

Her Twitter profile reads, “A girl should be two things- classy and fabulous..” Her Instagram profile reads, “When you smile at the world, the world smiles back ☺️🌎 Friend 👯 Lover 💖 Runner 🏃‍♀️.”

3. Jennifer Gave Birth to the Couple’s Child, Blakely

In 2017, the couple had a child, daughter Blakely Rose Belichick. Bill Belichick was thrilled about his new granddaughter. “We have a roster addition to announce this morning, a little different that the usual one, with the emphasis on little,” Belichick said to reporters. “We can add newborn Blakely Rose to the depth chart. She was born this morning to my son Steve and the real MVP Jen, so this this is a happy and exciting day for all of us and with that we’ll move onto the Steelers.”

Steve Belichick has said that his daughter’s birth shifted his priorities. “I know what I want to do,” Stephen Belichick told NBC. “This [coaching] is what I want to do. But it’s not all about me. I have a daughter now which has changed my life. I can’t be selfish and just worry about myself.”

Jennifer wrote on Instagram, “Making the decision to have a baby is to decide forever to have your heart go walking outside of your body. 💖 Happy 1️⃣st Birthday to our 👼🏼 Blakely Rose❣️ You have made our world happier and more exciting than we could have ever imagined❣️#BlakelyRose #BRB.”

Jennifer posted a photo of Blakely Rose holding a football and wrote on Instagram, “Smiling cause we 💙 the Patriots always❣️🏈 #GoPats #GoDaddy #BiggestFans.”

4. Like Steve, Jennifer Played Lacrosse in College

According to NBC Sports, Jennifer Belichick also “attended Rutgers and played lacrosse.” Photos she has posted to Instagram indicate that she has an athletic background, and she also appears to be a runner.

She called one old lacrosse photo her “glory days.”

She entitled a wedding photo with a lacrosse backdrop “Family.”

5. Both Steve & His Brother Brian Now Coach for the Patriots

Steve Belichick has been a safeties coach for the Patriots for two years after spending four years as a coaching assistant.

He told WEEI that he couldn’t imagine doing anything else. “I have always wanted to be around football,” he said to the radio station. “I still to this day couldn’t see myself doing anything else. I think about that all the time, like what else could I do? I don’t know. I love football. I love it. I have always wanted to do it.”

According to The Providence Journal, Brian Belichick has risen steadily through the ranks of pro football, and, this year, he was promoted “to coaching assistant where he worked with the defensive coaches.”