Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje are Canadian ice dancers who are seeking a medal at the PyeongChang Olympics.

According to their website, they are “the 2015 and 2016 Canadian National Champions, the 2010 and 2015 Four Continents Champions and 2014 and 2015 Grand Prix Final Champions.”

They divide their time training between Moscow, Russia and New Jersey.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kaitlyn Weaver Was Born in Houston, Texas But Is a Canadian Citizen

Kaitlyn Weaver is American-born. According to the couple’s website, she was born on April 12, 1989 in Houston, Texas. She lives in Toronto, Ontario and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall and her heritage is Norwegian, Irish, Welsh, and German.

She moved to Canada at age 17 and became a Canadian citizen in 2009. Olympic.ca lists her favorite quote as “Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly” and says she collects keychains during her travels, and she lists the book The Alchemist as changing her life, because it told her “it’s okay to follow her dreams and let go of results.”

2. Andrew Poje Was Born in Ontario

Andrew Poje was born in Waterloo, Ontario on February 25, 1987. Like Kaitlyn, he resides in Toronto, Ontario and Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. He is 6 foot three inches tall. His heritage is listed as Gottschee and Slovak.

The pair are not dating; Poje has said he’s too focused on skating to find a wife. “Poje says he’s too busy to even look for love, but he wants someone honest whom he can talk to easily and who finds humor in all types of situations,” reports Shape.com.

3. The Pair Are Two Time World Medalists But Have Had Some Career Setbacks

Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje came to PyeongChang with some things to prove. They “are two-time world medalists in ice dance, winning silver in 2014 and bronze in 2015,” according to Olympic.ca. “At the former, they came within two one-hundredths of a point of claiming the world title. That came on the heels of a seventh-place finish in their Olympic debut at Sochi 2014.”

The pair initially danced with other partners. “In 2014-15, they won every event they entered until the world championships. Weaver and Poje began their partnership in August 2006, after they had competed against each other with previous partners,” Olympic.ca reports.

“Skating takes up such a huge part of my time and energy, I don’t really have many friends outside of the sport,” Weaver said, according to Shape.com.

4. Weaver & Poje Are Involved in an Organization Devoted to Using Sports to Improve Children’s Health

Weaver and Poje “recently became ambassadors for Right to Play, an international humanitarian organization that uses sport and play programs to improve health, develop life skills and foster peace for children and communities in some of the most disadvantaged areas of the world,” their website says. “Shortly after the Olympics, they spoke at a couple of schools, including the high school Poje attended in Waterloo, Ontario, about Right to Play.”

“It’s something we believe in and feel the message is incredibly important,” said Weaver. “We spoke about our experiences at the Olympics. That set the stage to talk about how important sport is in our lives and how important it is in lives of children across the planet.

“That’s such a beautiful thing about Right to Play; they teach important life skills through sport and games.”

5. Andrew Poje Is a Foodie & Kaitlyn Weaver Loves Ballet & Writing

According to Olympic.ca, Andrew Poje “started skating at age six.” His mother “used to figure skate so she enrolled his sister in figure skating… He would be at the rink with them so he was also put into lessons.”

The site lists his interests outside skating as a “self-described foodie who loves watching food documentaries and spending an off-day on his bike finding interesting restaurants… Working towards a biomedical science degree at the University of Waterloo…Always drinks coconut water before competing… Collects shot glasses for his sister during his travels…”

Kaitlyn also started skating at age six “when she received skates along with a skating skirt and sweater for Christmas,” according to Olympic.ca. “Enjoys ballet, yoga, writing and learning foreign languages… Working towards a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Waterloo… Co-founded the charity Skate to Great to help give all Canadian children the opportunity to get on the ice.”