WATCH: Kirk Cousins in Super Bowl Commercial With Fake Donald Trump

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins appeared in a local Super Bowl commercial with a Donald Trump impersonator. The ad, for Cyprus Air Heating, Cooling and Fireplaces, aired in the Washington, D.C. area during the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s game.

You can watch the ad below:

President Trump was portrayed in the ad by John Di Domenico, who has previously played Trump on “Conan,” “Inside Edition” and NBC, according to NBC Washington. He said he watched the “Celebrity Apprentice” and more recent public appearances by Trump to get the character down.

“I picked up his throat placement, nasal placement, cadence,” Di Domenico told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2016. “He’s even more exaggerated today.”

Peter Demetri, the general manager for the Alexandria, Virginia-based Cyprus Air, told NBC Washington that Di Domenico is better than “Saturday Night Live’s” Alec Baldwin.

“He’s absolutely, 100 percent better,” he said. “His mannerisms are very, very good.”

Demetri told the news station that Cyprus Air, which has been serving Virginia, DC and Maryland since 1967, was looking for a “current” way to advertise. They found Domenico through a talent agency.

“He doesn’t sway one way or another as far as being political,” Demetri told the news station. “It’s just good, innocent humor. We’re not trying to poke the bear.”

The ad was previously filmed to feature former Washington offensive lineman Joe Jacoby and the Trump impersonator.

But at some point, Cousins was brought on board.

Cousins is likely on the way out of Washington. He will be a free agent when the NFL off-season begins, and the Redskins have an agreement in place to trade for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, according to ESPN.

The Redskins could use their franchise tag on Cousins, preventing him from becoming an unrestricted free agent, and then try to trade him in order to recoup some of the assets they will trade to acquire Smith, eSPN reports.