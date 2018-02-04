Leslie Odom Jr., Super Bowl 2018 ‘America the Beautiful’ Singer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

According to Playbill, Leslie Odom Jr. is tonight’s “America the Beautiful” singer at the 2018 Super Bowl. Odom joins a star-packed lineup of performers for the event, with Pink delivering the pre-game performance for “The Star-Spangled Banner”. Unfortunately, she has been suffering from the flu, as she reported on her Instagram profile. And, Justin Timberlake is this year’s halftime show performer. But, let’s get back to Odom, whose Super Bowl performance will be backed up by a choir from St. Paul, Minnesota. Read on for the details on his love life, career and life outside of the spotlight.

1. Odom Won a Tony Award for His Role in “Hamilton”



Leslie Odom Jr. played the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway production of “Hamilton,” which earned him a Tony award win. When Odom left the show, the NY Daily News reported that he was replaced by two-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon. When reflecting on his being a part of the show, Odom told The Huffington Post that, “I spent a lot of time crying and feeling bad, but in the best way, like the most cathartic way. I took that work so seriously. I wasn’t onstage breaking character, laughing at my scene partner … I was in it.”

And, though Odom has moved on from the role, he said he would return if his former co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda asked him. Odom told Huff Post, “If Lin called me to do anything, I would do anything he asked me to do.”

2. His Wife Is a Broadway Actor as Well

Odom is married to Broadway actress Nicolette Robinson, who starred in the 2015 Broadway production of Invisible Thread, as well as the Showtime TV series The Affair. The couple met when Robinson auditioned for Once on This Island, a project where Odom was working as an assistant director. Odom dished on their meeting to Playbill, recalling, “Well, I was living in L.A. at the time, and Nicolette was in college at UCLA. There used to be a theatre company in L.A., which was kind of like the Encores! series here in New York, called Reprise Theatre Company. They were doing “Once on This Island” and Billy Porter was directing. I was his assistant director, so I got to sit in on the auditions, and this very lovely young girl came in to audition — this UCLA student — who I would have cast. That’s not blowing smoke. I just thought that she had an ineffable quality that is very rare and not really something you can teach.”

3. He Has a Reported Net Worth of $5 Million

According to Net Worth Post, Odom has an estimated net worth of $5 million. He grew up in Philadelphia with his parents and little sister, but ended up moving to Los Angeles in 2003 after attending Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. When Odom was a part of the “Hamilton” cast, he definitely was pulling in a decent profit, since Billboard reports the show grosses about $1.5 million in ticket sales per week.

Odom’s finances haven’t always been so great. In an interview with Playbill, he talked about how he and his wife have dealt with unemployment over the years together. He explained, “There are plenty of times we’ve been unemployed together as well — most of our relationship has been that. Actors spend a ton of time unemployed, so we try to just stay grateful and realize that this time is temporary.” Robinson has said that he and her husband were “fast friends.”

4. Odom Has Been Taking on Movies as Well as Working on His Music Career

In addition to Broadway, Odom has been working on his own music career, as well as appearing in movies, like Murder on the Orient Express, with an all-star cast. In the movie, Odom played the role of Dr. Arbuthnot. Odom has also appeared on a ton of major TV shows such as The Good Wife, Gilmore Girls, NCIS: Los Angeles, Supernatural, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Gotham and many other big network programs. According to Playbill, Odom is also currently working on a new solo album, so performing at the Super Bowl is definitely a good way to promote his talent.

5. With His Wife, Odom Has One Child

Odom and his wife married on December 1, 2012 and their daughter Lucille Ruby was born in April 2017. Odom announced his baby’s birth on Instagram, writing, “Lucille Ruby arrived in the wee hours on Sunday morning after a brief but harrowing labor on the part of her incredible mother, Nicolette Kloe Robinson, the dragonslayer. Deeper in love by the minute.”