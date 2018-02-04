Morrisa Jenkins, Malcolm’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Instagram/bellameaux

She’s making moves of her own.

Morrisa Jenkins, whose husband, Malcolm, has drawn headlines throughout the season for his activism and sideline protests, is blazing her own path in the business world, all while cheering as loudly as ever for the Eagles. Of course, she’ll be yelling just a bit louder if Philadelphia clinches its first-ever Super Bowl championship.

Here’s everything you need to know about Morrisa, her growing business empire and how she’s settled into life in the city of brotherly love:

1. She Owns Her Own Company – Meaux Moisture

Morrisa is ready to take the business world by storm.

A self-proclaimed beauty “product junkie,” Morrisa first started developing her own products for her hair and body in her own kitchen. It didn’t take long for to realize her own products were working better than store-bought and Morrisa wanted to share her work with the rest of the world. And Meaux Moisture was born.

She described her brand to Sundry Style:

Meaux Moisture creates 100% natural products for those who value luxury and natural beauty. Each product is handmade in small batches using carefully chosen ingredients that are packed with therapeutic properties to help keep your hair and skin healthy and glowing.

Meaux Moisture is only available via Jenkins’ site, but she’s frequently spoken about expanding the product and hopes, eventually, to start selling in stores.

2. Morrisa & Malcolm Tied the Knot in 2011

The couple – who first met in 2008 through mutual friends in their sorority and fraternity – tied the knot on July 15, 2011 in the Warehouse District in New Orleans. It was a long road to wedded bliss for the Jenkins, who were actually friends for years until they decided to take their relationship to the next level, shortly after Malcolm clinched his first Super Bowl title with the New Orleans Saints.

He popped the question early in 2011 and pulled out all the stops – a private chef prepared dinner and the couple’s dog, Roxy, played a role in the proposal. The ring was hanging from her collar.

Of course, after such a romantic proposal, the wedding itself was a picture-perfect moment. Morisa made her entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, sporting a Vera Wang dress and Christian Louboutin shoes, while the venue was decked out with a black, white and purple theme.

3. The Couple Welcomed Their Second Daughter in 2018

It’s been a pretty fantastic 2018 for the Jenkins family.

Malcolm and the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to capture the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl and, just a few weeks into the year, Morisa gave birth to the couple’s second daughter, Selah Nola.

The pair welcomed their first daughter, Elle, in 2013 and she’s a frequent star on Morrisa’s Instagram.

4. Morrisa Was Nervous When Malcolm Was Traded to Philadelphia

Love me some him ❤️ A post shared by Morrisa Jenkins (@bellameaux) on Mar 12, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

The Jenkins’ football began in New Orleans – Malcolm won a Super Bowl there, their wedding was there and the couple even honored the city by naming their second daughter Selah Nola.

That, however, all changed in March 2014 when Malcolm was traded from the Saints to the Eagles and, suddenly, the Jenkins were heading to another city. It was a bit daunting and just a little nervewracking, but Morrisa is quick to admit that she was also a little excited about the challenge in front of them. She told NFL Player Engagement:

We loved New Orleans. We had put roots down, made lifelong friends, and our daughter was born there. The thought of moving away from everything and everyone that I had grown so comfortable with made me a little anxious. Malcolm and I are very spiritual and rely heavily on our faith. So I found comfort in knowing that wherever we ended up, that God had a purpose and a plan for us being there. The transition to the Eagles was seamless. They welcomed us with open arms. Malcolm loves it, so if he’s happy I’m happy.

Now, Morrisa and Malcolm have settled into their life in Philadelphia. Heading into the final game of the football season, Malcolm has racked up 72 solo tackles and notched two interceptions.

She still gets a little nervous every time he takes the field, but Morrisa wouldn’t change a single moment of the last few seasons. “I’ve become a pro at it by now,” she told PhillyVoice. “But there is no way I would let Malcolm know how nervous I get. We have a routine when they come out — he runs to the far end zone, kneels and prays. I usually say a prayer for him, too.

5. She & Malcolm Are Heavily Involved in His Charity

Malcolm has drawn headlines throughout the season regarding his activism, but this is hardly the first time the Jenkins family has worked to give back or take a stand in the community.

Morrisa and Malcolm are both heavily involved in his charity, The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, which has worked to support a handful of organizations in both New Orleans and Philadelphia. Over the years, the Foundation spearheaded the Cease Fire Campaign in New Orleans to reduce gun violence, funded scholarships for first-generation college students and rebuild homes that were destroyed by Hurricane Katrina.

The couple also work together to host Next Level Youth Football Camp, which marked its sixth year in 2017, offering a free camp experience to youth and teens. The Foundation also the Get Ready Fest™, providing families with free health screenings and food donations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Columbus, Ohio.