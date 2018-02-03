Kentucky vs Missouri Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

No. 21 Kentucky and unranked Missouri meet Saturday afternoon at Mizzou Arena in an important SEC matchup. While the Wildcats are chasing Auburn at the top of the SEC, Missouri–a fringe NCAA tournament team at the moment–has a fantastic opportunity to bolster its resume.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Preview

After a stretch that saw them lose three times in five games to drop out of the Top 25, John Calipari’s squad has responded with three wins a row. But even during that three-game winning streak, they’ve hardly been a model of consistency, as they went into Morgantown and beat then No. 7 West Virginia in what was one of the better wins of the college basketball season, but then they returned home and needed overtime to put away an eight-win Vanderbilt team.

Still, there have been plenty of positives during that stretch from a personnel perspective. In those three win, Kevin Knox is averaging 23.7 points per game and shooting a blistering 11-of-18 from three, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 30 and put the team on his back down the stretch against Vanderbilt.

Shai Alexander either scored or Assisted on 28 of Kentucky’s last 40 points — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 31, 2018

Missouri, meanwhile, is moving in the opposite direction. BracketMatrix.com still has the Tigers as a No. 11 seed come March, but with three losses in their last four, and five in their last eight, they’re anything but safe when it comes to the Field of 68. A win on Saturday would be massive for the reeling team.

The Tigers’ biggest problem has been holding onto the ball. In conference play, they’re turning the ball over on a whopping 21.2 percent of their possessions, which is worst in the SEC. Losing potential Top-5 pick Michael Porter at the start of the season was obviously a massive loss, while the departure of point guard Blake Harris at the start of conference play only further hurt their offense.

If they can protect the ball, though, Missouri ranks 33rd in the country and fifth in the SEC in effective field-goal percentage. As such, avoiding turnovers will be key in pulling the upset on Saturday.