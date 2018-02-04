WATCH: Doritos Blaze vs. Mountain Dew Ice Super Bowl Commercial 2018 [FULL VIDEO]

Mountain Dew

Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice will air a 60-second joint Super Bowl ad this year that features Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes.

The epic commercial shows Dinklage lip-syncing Busta Rhymes’ “Look at Me Now” as fire erupts behind him, while Freeman battles him with a chilled rendition of Missy Elliot’s “Get Ur Freak On.

A press release for the ad reads, “As previously established in teasers for the spot, Busta and Missy act as the duo’s ‘coaches.’ As the intensity rises in the rap battle, Busta and Missy make cameo appearances to continue their support. The creative in the spot mirrors the boldness and originality fans have

come to expect from Doritos and MOUNTAIN DEW.”

A Snapchat lens inspired by the commercial will be available on Super Bowl Sunday for fans to record their own performances. Through the filter, fans can choose a side (Doritos Blaze or Mountain Dew Ice).

In a teaser for the ad, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman face off against one another, staring each other down until Dinklage throws up his arms and walks away.

Last year, Doritos skipped out on the opportunity to air a Super Bowl commercial, marking the first time in a decade that the company chose not to air an ad during Game Day. And who can forget Mountain Dew’s “Puppymonkeybaby” commercial? The bizarre commercial from 2016 featured just that– a creature with a puppy head, monkey body, and baby feet– dancing on a table and giving a group of friends a refreshing KickStart Mountain Dew.

This year’s Super Bowl may feature the Eagles and the Patriots, but the commercials are a big source of entertainment for viewers, as well. Typically, Super Bowl commercials will run 30 seconds in length. NBC receives approximately $5 million for every 30-second slot, according to Sporting News. The outlet reports that as of January 14, NBC had less than 10 available commercial spots for purchase.

Everyone seems to be getting in on the action this year. Avocados from Mexico, Bud Light, Budweiser, Coca-Cola, Doritos, Hyundai, and M&M’s are just some of the companies choosing to advertise this year. Many A-listers are also expected to be part of this year’s commercials. Some of the biggest names who will be featured in Super Bowl ads include Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, David Schwimmer, Peyton Manning, and Danny DeVito, among others.

A climactic episode of This Is Us will follow the game. Dan Lovinger, NBC Sports Group Executive Vice President of Ad Sales, tells Adweek, “We expect Feb. 4 will set a record for single-day revenue generated by a single company.”