NBA All-Star Game 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

For the first time in the history of the NBA All-Star Game, it won’t be East vs West. Instead, the 2018 edition will feature Team LeBron vs. Team Stephen, as the pair of superstars participated in a draft in what is the league’s attempt at injecting some energy into the somewhat stale exhibition.

Preview

Following the draft, LeBron’s team was hit hard by injuries, as DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kevin Love and Kristaps Porzingis were replaced by Paul George, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic and Kemba Walker.

Despite the roster overturn, LeBron’s squad is still favored by 3.5 points (as a side note, if you’re betting on the All-Star game, there’s a chance you may have a problem). It helps that every single former All-Star MVP who is playing in this game (LeBron twice, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook twice and Anthony Davis) are all on LeBron’s squad. In fact, if Westbrook replaces Cousins in the starting lineup, that will be an entire starting five comprised of All-Star MVP’s, which is fairly ridiculous.

Over on the side of the court, Team Curry’s strengths lie in the backcourt, with Curry himself, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson and DeMar DeRozan. Throw in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Draymond Green, who are basically guards disguised as big men, as well as Karl-Anthony Towns and Joel Embiid, who are centers who stretch the floor and don’t play like traditional centers, and essentially every single player on this team (sorry, Al Horford) is a candidate to take the ball up the floor. That should prove important in an up-tempo style exhibition such as this one.

Ultimately, no matter who wins, fans are just hoping the new format inspires some more intense play. The last two All-Star contests have had a total of 743 points scored (185.75 per team), and while the players don’t have to be slapping the floor on every possession, it would be entertaining to see a little more defense, at least late in the game.