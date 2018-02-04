Super Bowl 2019: When & Where Is the Next Super Bowl?

As this year’s Super Bowl in Minnesota comes and goes, you might be wondering where the big game will be played next year. Super Bowl LIII will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019.

It will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home field of the Atlanta Falcons. The city was picked to host the Super Bowl during NFL owners’ meetings in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2016, according to NBC Sports.

The $1.6 billion-stadium opened in 2017, replacing the Georgia Dome. The stadium hosted the College Football Playoff championship game between Alabama and Clemson earlier this year.

“It’s a wonderful day for our city and franchise and I know the people of Atlanta and all of Georgia will deliver a spectacular Super Bowl celebration in 2019,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement in 2016. “Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be an outstanding venue for the game and with all of the attractions and hotel rooms within a mile of the stadium this is going to be the most walkable Super Bowl ever. Atlanta has truly transformed since it last hosted the Super Bowl in 2000 and I’m grateful to the NFL and team owners for this very special opportunity.”

Blank added, “I want to extend my thanks and congratulations to the entire bid committee, our local business community and the leaders of our city and state for their strong efforts on this bid. Mayor Kasim Reed and Governor Nathan Deal have been especially supportive of our efforts to bring events like the Super Bowl to Atlanta and I’m grateful for their vision and leadership in that regard.”

According to the Atlanta Falcons, the Atlanta Bid Committee presented a theme of “Atlanta Transformed,” highlighting the infrastructure that has been added to the city, including the stadium, since it last hosted the SUper Bowl.

“The Bid Committee also emphasized the unique qualifications that set Atlanta apart, such as the downtown walkability to hotels and world-class attractions like the College Football Hall of Fame, the Georgia Aquarium and National Center for Civil and Human Rights,” the Falcons said in a press release. “Officials from the NFL visited Atlanta as part of the bid process in July 2015 and toured ancillary event venues, hotels, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Preview Center and the construction site of Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Dan Corso, executive director of the Atlanta Sports Council, said in a statement, “The bid process, which began over a year ago, involved several organizations around the community, and it’s extremely rewarding to see the collaborative effort and hard work pay off. We are excited to welcome NFL fans from around the world and showcase all that Atlanta has to offer as a first-class host city.”

Atlanta will be hosting the Super Bowl for a third time, becoming only the seventh city to have that distinction. The city previously hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and in 2000.

After Atlanta, the Super Bowl LIV will be held in Miami, Florida in 2020. Super Bowl LV will be in Los Angeles at the Rams new stadium.