Who Nick Foles Looks Like: From Napoleon Dynamite to Sudfeld

Yeah, we know there are more pressing matters at hand. As in, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and his New England Patriots to win a Super Bowl! However, there is also the matter of this: Who does Nick Foles look like?
The Eagles QB wasn’t that well known nationally before Super Bowl 2018 because, although he’d played for other teams, he was a back up quarterback for Carson Wentz in Philly, until Wentz was injured. However, now that he’s the Super Bowl MVP, now that he’s delivered such a stellar performance, and now that he’s led the Eagles to victory (even scoring a touchdown himself!), a lot of people are playing the Nick Foles’ doppelganger game. Admit it. He just looks like someone.
Here are some of the top candidates for “who Nick Foles looks like”:
Napoleon Dynamite
Lots of people on social media think Nick Foles resembled the character in the movie Napoleon Dynamite. The actor Jon Heder played the lead character in that movie, which, according to IMDB, was about “a listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.”
Lots and lots of people.
The thing is, though, the real Nick Foles is far from listless. He proved that in Minnesota. He does tend to be described as mellow but he’s just got a quiet confidence he says is grounded in family and faith.
Nate Sudfeld
Wow. Take a look at the above photo. Who’s who?
Like Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld is a back up quarterback for the Eagles. Well, Nick Foles WAS a backup quarterback. And yeah they look alike.
Ryan Gosling
If you think Foles is less nerdy and a little more hunky, Ryan Gosling is your call for doppelganger. At least that’s what some people think on Twitter.
Lots of Other People
Everyone thought Nick Foles looked like someone.
Some people think he looks like a type not a specific person.
If you’re sick of people picking on Nick Foles, at least he doesn’t look like a European assassin in a James Bond spoof.
