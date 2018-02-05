Who Nick Foles Looks Like: From Napoleon Dynamite to Sudfeld

Getty

Yeah, we know there are more pressing matters at hand. As in, the Philadelphia Eagles vanquished Tom Brady and his New England Patriots to win a Super Bowl! However, there is also the matter of this: Who does Nick Foles look like?

The Eagles QB wasn’t that well known nationally before Super Bowl 2018 because, although he’d played for other teams, he was a back up quarterback for Carson Wentz in Philly, until Wentz was injured. However, now that he’s the Super Bowl MVP, now that he’s delivered such a stellar performance, and now that he’s led the Eagles to victory (even scoring a touchdown himself!), a lot of people are playing the Nick Foles’ doppelganger game. Admit it. He just looks like someone.

Here are some of the top candidates for “who Nick Foles looks like”:

Napoleon Dynamite

Also loved Nick Foles in Napoleon Dynamite…#SBLII pic.twitter.com/kmC59AEfkJ — Evil MoPac (@EvilMopacATX) February 5, 2018

Lots of people on social media think Nick Foles resembled the character in the movie Napoleon Dynamite. The actor Jon Heder played the lead character in that movie, which, according to IMDB, was about “a listless and alienated teenager decides to help his new friend win the class presidency in their small western high school, while he must deal with his bizarre family life back home.”

Lots and lots of people.

Nick Foles aka Napoleon Dynamite. You made Uncle Rico proud. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RK2U6NvuO6 — lilrunner (@lilrunner) February 5, 2018

The thing is, though, the real Nick Foles is far from listless. He proved that in Minnesota. He does tend to be described as mellow but he’s just got a quiet confidence he says is grounded in family and faith.

Nate Sudfeld

After all the celebrations and confetti Justin caught up with the 3 Eagles QBs Nick Foles, Carson Wentz & Nate Sudfeld along with Zach Ertz who scored the winning TD. They were in a room by themselves—praying and thanking God. It was great for him to see that. pic.twitter.com/wDWgg2u01X — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 5, 2018

Wow. Take a look at the above photo. Who’s who?

Like Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld is a back up quarterback for the Eagles. Well, Nick Foles WAS a backup quarterback. And yeah they look alike.

Ryan Gosling

Nick Foles looking like the Great Value Ryan Gosling pic.twitter.com/kTpAFsnj6a — Triston Field (@Twixton88) February 5, 2018

If you think Foles is less nerdy and a little more hunky, Ryan Gosling is your call for doppelganger. At least that’s what some people think on Twitter.

Lots of Other People

Been driving me crazy and I finally figured out who Nick Foles looks like…former Marlin(and Twin)Kurt Abbott. pic.twitter.com/ynX51dTTrx — Jon Sciambi (@BoogSciambi) February 5, 2018

Everyone thought Nick Foles looked like someone.

ok but does anyone else think Nick Foles looks like Matt Saracen from FNL? or is that just me… — haley (@haleywolfanger) February 5, 2018

Some people think he looks like a type not a specific person.

Nick Foles looks like he owned a lot of long sleeved “No Fear” t-shirts In High school. And he had a monster energy sticker on his ford ranger. — Matt Mira (@MattMira) February 5, 2018

If you’re sick of people picking on Nick Foles, at least he doesn’t look like a European assassin in a James Bond spoof.