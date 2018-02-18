Ohio State vs Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Getty

After suffering a blowout defeat at the hands of Penn State on Thursday, No. 8 Ohio State (22-6, 13-2) gets another difficult test on Sunday afternoon when they head to Ann Arbor for a rivalry game against No. 22 Michigan (21-7, 10-5).

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS online, on your phone or on another streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, allowing you to watch today’s game at no cost:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 3-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app

FuboTV: If you want a streaming package that includes multiple channels rather than just one, CBS (live in select markets) is one of 70-plus channels included in the “Fubo Premier” package from FuboTV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

Preview

Perhaps Penn State is simply Ohio State’s kryptonite. After losing to the Nittany Lions on a buzzer-beater earlier in January, the Buckeyes were routed, 79-56, at Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday. The Buckeyes defense had no answer for Tony Carr, who poured in 30 points on 15 field-goal attempts, but the offense wasn’t much better, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 13.3 percent from beyond the arc. The 56 points scored were a season-low by far.

“If we continue with this effort, it’s going to be a long couple of weeks,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said after the game.

The Buckeyes, who are now tied with Michigan State but own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Spartans, still control their own fate in terms of winning the Big Ten and getting a No. 1 seed in the conference tourney, but holding onto that lead through the weekend is going to be a difficult task.

Michigan is 15-1 at home this season, with the only loss coming by one point against Purdue back in early January. They’ll also be plenty fired up for this one, as not only is it against a huge rival, but it’s also a chance for what would be the second-best win on the Wolverines’ still somewhat lacking NCAA tournament resume.

“We’ve got to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” Michigan coach John Beilein said. “It’s all about today right now. It’s good to have 10 (league) wins, 21 wins (overall). The games we have remaining right now, they’re critical and they’re huge. Against great teams.

When these teams met in Columbus back in early December, it was a tale of two halves. The Wolverines led 43-23 after a Moritz Wagner three-pointer with 1:34 left in the first half, but the Buckeyes then proceeded to out-score Michigan 48-19 the rest of the way.

But with this one being at Ann Arbor, combined with Ohio State’s mid-week struggles and Michigan’s hot shooting the last two games (21-of-53 from three), you can expect Sunday’s matchup to be considerably closer.