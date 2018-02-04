Patriots vs. Eagles: The Best Funny Super Bowl 2018 Memes

Getty

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl LII (52) on Sunday, February 4, in Minnesota. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

Each year, the big game prompts plenty of trash talk from NFL fans, regardless which teams are playing — and 2018 is no different.

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are in familiar territory when it comes to the Super Bowl — and the memes. This year, they are joined in the world of online humor by the Eagles. Philadelphia has been bearing the brunt of jokes from different angles, however. Not only are they facing the reigning Super Bowl champions in the biggest football game of the year, but they are also playing in Minnesota — a city whose sports fans are known for their hatred of those from the City of Brotherly Love.

Aside from the fact that the Eagles eliminated the Vikings from the playoffs, ending their Super Bowl dreams in the NFC Championship two weeks ago, Philly fans have long been characterized as being disrespectful and super rowdy. In fact, after beating the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, some Eagles fans were seen “dumping beer on Vikings fans at the Linc, berating and picking fights with those wearing purple in the stands, throwing bottles at the Vikings’ team buses and, in one case, punching a police horse,” according to Sporting News.

For the past two weeks, people have heard all kinds of stories about the Philly vs. New England rivalry. For example, there is at least one donut shop in Philadelphia refusing to sell Boston Cream Donuts.

“Until the eagles win the super bowl we won’t be serving our Boston cream donuts or any other ‘New England themed’ donuts. Replacing the Boston cream is our cookies and cream donut,” Dottie’s Donuts wrote on their Facebook page.

Not to be outdone, New England responded in kind. The nonprofit Esplanade Association posted a list of items that are currently “banned” on the 3.5-mile route running along the Charles River. These items include any Philadelphia sports apparel, eagles, cheesesteak sandwiches, soft pretzels, and Philadelphia brand Cream Cheese, to name a few.

The Patriots are the favorite to win Super Bowl LII, according to Las Vegas odds.

“Sports books around Las Vegas opened the Patriots around a 6-point favorite Sunday to win their second straight Super Bowl. They also made New England a big favorite to win the Super Bowl next year in Atlanta,” USA Today reports. Last year, $138.5 million was wagered on the big game. This year’s bets are expected to exceed that amount.

“Sports betting couldn’t be more popular than it is now. That combined with the fan base of the Eagles and the strong economy will mean a record handle on this game,” Jay Kornegay of the Westgate Las Vegas sports book told USA Today.

Tensions are already running high for both teams ahead of Sunday’s showdown. In the weeks leading up to Sunday’s game, hundreds of people have been sharing jokes, memes, and other humorous posts about the Patriots and the Eagles.

Many of these things have contributed to Super Bowl LII memes this year. Below are some of the best ones you’ll find on the internet.

